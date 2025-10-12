Majority of New Zealand says no to Māori Wards

As most councils finish their preliminary counts for mayoral and councillor races, the majority of the country also faced a special poll to decide on the future of Māori wards.

According to early results, 25 out of 42 councils have voted to remove their Māori wards by 2028. For some, the Māori ward will have lasted just one term; for others, two.

In total, 27 councils have now chosen to scrap Māori wards, after Kaipara and Upper Hutt voted to remove theirs ahead of the 2025 local elections.

Tauranga City Council is the only local government that has yet to decide on its fate, whether or not its residents will have to do a special vote before the 2028 local elections.

Who said no?

Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Horizons Regional Council

Northland Regional Council

Taranaki Regional Council

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council

Hauraki District Council

Hastings District Council

Horowhenua District Council

Malborough District Council

Manawatū District Council

Masteron District Council

Matamata-Piako District Council

Napier City Council

New Plymouth District Council

Ōtorohanga District Council

Rangitikei District Council

South Taranaki District Council

Stratford District Council

Tararua District Council

Tasman District Council

Taupō District Council

Thames-Coromandel District Council

Waikato District Council

Waipā District Council

Whangārei District Council

Who said yes?

Greater Wellington Regional Council

Far North District Council

Gisborne District Council

Hamilton City Council

Hutt City Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council

Kawerau District Council

Nelson City Council

Palmerston North City Council

Porirua City Council

Rotorua District Council

Ruapehu District Council

South Wairarapa District Council

Whakatāne District Council

Whanganui District Council

Wellington City Council

Western Bay of Plenty District Council

Some of these results are subject to change due to special votes still being counted.