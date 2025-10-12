Majority of New Zealand says no to Māori Wards

As most councils finish their preliminary counts for mayoral and councillor races, the majority of the country also faced a special poll to decide on the future of Māori wards.
According to early results, 25 out of 42 councils have voted to remove their Māori wards by 2028. For some, the Māori ward will have lasted just one term; for others, two.
In total, 27 councils have now chosen to scrap Māori wards, after Kaipara and Upper Hutt voted to remove theirs ahead of the 2025 local elections.
Tauranga City Council is the only local government that has yet to decide on its fate, whether or not its residents will have to do a special vote before the 2028 local elections.
Who said no?
- Hawkes Bay Regional Council
- Horizons Regional Council
- Northland Regional Council
- Taranaki Regional Council
- Central Hawke’s Bay District Council
- Hauraki District Council
- Hastings District Council
- Horowhenua District Council
- Malborough District Council
- Manawatū District Council
- Masteron District Council
- Matamata-Piako District Council
- Napier City Council
- New Plymouth District Council
- Ōtorohanga District Council
- Rangitikei District Council
- South Taranaki District Council
- Stratford District Council
- Tararua District Council
- Tasman District Council
- Taupō District Council
- Thames-Coromandel District Council
- Waikato District Council
- Waipā District Council
- Whangārei District Council
Who said yes?
- Greater Wellington Regional Council
- Far North District Council
- Gisborne District Council
- Hamilton City Council
- Hutt City Council
- Kāpiti Coast District Council
- Kawerau District Council
- Nelson City Council
- Palmerston North City Council
- Porirua City Council
- Rotorua District Council
- Ruapehu District Council
- South Wairarapa District Council
- Whakatāne District Council
- Whanganui District Council
- Wellington City Council
- Western Bay of Plenty District Council
Some of these results are subject to change due to special votes still being counted.