Brownlee plans crackdown on Parliament’s standards after Oriini Kaipara maiden speech, haka

This article was first published on RNZ.

The speaker has set out plans to crack down on standards in Parliament after Oriini Kaipara’s maiden speech last week went well over time and was followed by an unsanctioned haka.

Gerry Brownlee suspended Parliament for about 10 minutes and left the chamber last Thursday after Kaipara’s speech was followed by first a waiata from her supporters, then the haka.

He delivered a ruling on the disruption caused as Parliament began sitting again on Tuesday afternoon.

Supplementary questions would now be entirely at his discretion, he would make more use of the punishments Parliament’s speaker can hand down to MPs and he would seek changes to rules around attendance, dress standards and leave, he said.

“There is no issue with waiata, there is no issue with haka, but there is an issue with the disrespect for process that was shown last Thursday. Standing orders of this House have been developed over the last 171 years to facilitate the legislative process and ensure that in its work the views of those elected to this Parliament could be heard.

“Respect and dignity should be at the front of minds for all members of this House.”

Last week Brownlee said there had been a “guarantee” a haka would not take place.

The speech was also delivered straight after Question Time, a change from usual processes which see maiden speeches normally delivered sometime between 5.40pm and 6pm.

Brownlee said this was changed for Kaipara “because Te Pāti Māori had asked the Business Committee if they could move that speaking time to accommodate a slot that would mean that more people who are here to see the swearing in could see the maiden speech as well”.

“The Business Committee decision to facilitate the speech following question time was on the understanding that it would be a statement and waiata all within 15 minutes allowed under standing order 368. That did not occur.”

He said it was disorderly for Kaipara to continue speaking beyond the allocated 15 minutes despite several bells indicating the time was up, and “contemptuous” to ignore that time.

“After nearly two years in this role it’s now regrettably clear that some elected to this House see disruption and dissent as more important than legislative achievement. I respect that all members of this House are equally elected, but I think they equally have responsibility to uphold the dignity of the House.”

He said he had not received any requests to refer any MPs to the Privileges Committee over the matter, and referring Kaipara for actions just minutes after being sworn in “could be seen as particularly pernicious”.

The changes to the rules around attendance, dress standards and leave would be done through the Business Committee, which typically makes administrative decisions about the running of Parliament.

“From this point I will more critically apply the limited measures available to a speaker to ensure greater respect is shown from members one to the other, and from the dignity of the house, and the processes, are upheld.”

By Russell Palmer of RNZ.