Iwi leaders unveil AI safeguards to protect Māori data

Te Kāhui Raraunga - the working arm of the Data Iwi Leaders Group - has unveiled a new framework designed to protect Māori data use in the AI age and is urging government agencies to adopt it into their existing policies to avoid systems perpetuating bias and discrimination.

Te Kāhui Raraunga Lead Technician Kirikowhai Mikaere (Tūhourangi, Ngāti Whakaue) said there needed to be greater transparency in New Zealand’s adoption of AI.

“When people think about what we’re asking for in Māori data sovereignty, it’s really not about restriction, but it’s about distinction in this kind of global market.

“And that’s the opportunity that exists, is that we could be seen as the country that is known for ethical AI.”

The framework introduces safeguards to prevent harm, including regular monitoring for bias, clear accountability, transparent algorithm use and the ability to exit or change systems if prejudice and stereotyping emerge.

To enable this, it calls for an overhaul of the existing Algorithm Charter used in the public sector.

Te Kāhui Raraunga suggests the development of a whole-of-government AI policy and related data standards to drive unified, trustworthy and responsible AI use.

It further recommends the establishment of an independent monitoring body and an open public register of algorithms used by public agencies.

“We’re not wanting to try to make the bias that exists in some data more efficient. We want to look at the opportunities to be able to really build systems of AI that uplift our people, as opposed to entrench colonial extraction,” Mikaere said.

The framework added to the Māori Data Governance Model and recognised that Māori data is a taonga that must be cared for and governed in ways that reflected Māori priorities, tikanga and aspirations, she said.

Mikaere said the framework could be used by both government agencies and regular New Zealanders.

It was about building greater awareness and education around AI’s risks and opportunities, she said.

“One of the big things is people have provided data, but not really with the permission for people to use that in the development or the implementation of AI.

“So being conscious about what people should ask for, free prior consent around the use of data, around the use of images.”

Mikaere said there are some overseas examples Aotearoa could look to replicate, such as Denmark, which has proposed stronger protections for peoples likeness (face, voice or image) to protect against deepfake AI.

“I think as a country, we’re quite young in our protections and legislations with respect to AI and with respect to data sovereignty.”

Without strong safeguards, AI systems would amplify existing inequities and could risk entrenching biases, she said.

‘Care, respect and cultural sensitivity’

Te Kāhui Raraunga chairperson Rāhui Papa. Photo: RNZ / Marika Khabazi

Te Kāhui Raraunga chairperson Rāhui Papa said harnessing new AI tools could be beneficial for Iwi Māori, however, it must be done ethically in a way that upholds iwi mana and tikanga.

“Ultimately, AI is built on data. When that includes our data, mātauranga and tikanga Māori, it must be governed with care, respect and cultural sensitivity.

“Ethical AI starts with honouring te Tiriti, embedding Māori leadership and holding agencies accountable for safe, respectful data use.

“By embedding Māori leadership in AI governance and investing in Māori AI expertise, Aotearoa can set a new global standard for ethical AI, driven by Indigenous data sovereignty.”

