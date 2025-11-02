Tasman’s iwi relationships reaffirmed as council sworn in

The new Tasman District Council: (from left) John Gully, Paul Morgan, Kit Maling, Brent Maru, Dave Woods, Kerryn Ferneyhough, Dean McNamara, Mayor Tim King, Trindi Walker, Timo Neubauer, Mark Hume, Mike Kininmonth, Jo Ellis, Mark Greening, and Celia Butler. Photo: Max Frethey.

The new Tasman District Council has been sworn in with Brent Maru confirmed as the deputy mayor.

The second-term Motueka councillor was unanimously confirmed as deputy on Thursday morning after he, and the rest of the council, was sworn in at Te Āwhina Marae.

Maru takes his place as Mayor Tim King’s right-hand man after long-serving councillor and previous deputy mayor Stuart Bryant opted not to re-stand for election.

Maru said it felt “awesome” to have the confidence of King and the council.

“Council in this world is all about service. So yes, it’s a position, but it’s an ability to continue to serve in a slightly different role.”

He previously ran for mayor in 2019, coming second to King after then-incumbent mayor Richard Kempthorne stood aside.

Maru was then elected to the council for the first time in 2022 as a councillor, but he acknowledged those mayoral aspirations “probably still exist”.

Second-term Motueka councillor Brent Maru is Tasman's new deputy mayor. Photo: Max Frethey.

“So, to learn from one of the most experienced mayors in the country, and to see if that still is an aspiration – but for now, it’s about representation and it’s just about service.”

King said he nominated Maru in part because he had worked with him for a long time, even before his time as a councillor, when he was on the Motueka Community Board and with Sport Tasman.

“He’s always had really strong links in the community, [and] has got a lot of background experience in council processes.”

The new Tasman District Council and its community board members were also sworn in on Wednesday morning.

King was inaugurated as mayor, as were the district’s 14 councillors: Celia Butler and Mark Hume (Golden Bay); John Gully (Lakes-Murchison); Kerryn Ferneyhough, Brent Maru, and Trindi Walker (Motueka); Mike Kininmonth, Dean McNamara, and Dave Woods (Moutere-Waimea), Jo Ellis, Mark Greening, Kit Maling, and Timo Neubauer (Richmond), and Paul Morgan (Te Tai o Aorere Māori Ward).

Speaking at Te Āwhina Marae, Tasman Mayor Tim King said the council's relationship with iwi was "critically important". Photo: Max Frethey.

Sworn in as community board members were Clarissa Bruning, Henry Dixon, Axel Downard-Wilke, and Grant Knowles (Golden Bay); and Claire Hutt, John Katene, Laura Lusk and David John Ogilvie (Motueka).

The ceremony, just the second to be held at the marae, reaffirmed the joint commitment between iwi and the council to continue working together despite a “really difficult” history.

Mayor Tim King told the attendees that he’d “love to see” the conclusion of the Nelson Tenths case, the country’s longest-running property dispute.

“If that is able to be settled, that will be such a huge step for so many people.”

Ngāti Toa’s pou toa matarau Rawiri Faulkner said iwi and the council should work together for future generations. Photo: Max Frethey

He highlighted the council’s “critically important” relationship with the iwi of Te Tauihu.

“It’s not a relationship that is built on always agreeing. Vigorous debate, potential disagreement, is all part of the korero that comes with working through what are very challenging, complex, long-term issues.”

Representing marae whānau, Rōpata Stephens broke marae protocol to speak in English at the pōwhiri.

Rōpata said that local Māori had suffered “intergenerational trauma” after being beset with land issues, such as not having the Nelson Tenths agreement honoured and being subsequently unable to lease land in the region.

“We were prohibited from being able to compete equally with our Pākehā community.”

Newly sworn-in Motueka Community Board member John Katene said that racism had been common when he was younger but modern Tasman was a better place.

Marae trustee Miriana Stephens said the community was "a lot of goodwill" for iwi aspirations in the community despite the district rejecting the Māori Ward. Photo: Max Frethey.

“Those people that came against us, we’re friends now. Everything changes; we grow up and all that stupid, childish stuff behind us goes. Now we’ve got a chance to make something happen.”

The district rejected its Māori ward in the election referendum – about 10,500 votes against to 8200 for – but marae trustee Miriana Stephens said there was “actually a lot of goodwill” in the community, which would help the marae realise development goals over the coming years.

“That gives me hope… It’s just how we harness that to realise our vision.”

The district’s incoming Māori Ward councillor Paul Morgan acknowledged he was “disappointed” with the referendum result, but said it was “very important” to foster Māori participation in local government, particularly through civics education.

“We have a partnership, we have Te Tiriti, and we’re entitled to be at the table. It’s as simple as that.”

Ngāti Toa’s pou toa matarau Rawiri Faulkner said there would always be iwi and the Crown in Aotearoa.

“We’re committed to the long haul, and we want to join you in using what we have to share with you so that those decisions that we make create a legacy for our future generations that we can all be proud of.”

Local Democracy Reporting is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air