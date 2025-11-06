Mitimiti hapū fights to keep 135-year-old Mātihetihe School open

A declining school roll, difficulties retaining staff, and Ministry of Education intervention have prompted whānau to rally in an effort to save Mātihetihe School.

The small rural kura, based in the remote Far North community of Mitimiti, has been open since 1890.

Mātihetihe School is currently under the leadership of Commissioner Shane Edwards, who recently outlined the realities facing the kura.

According to a presentation delivered to the community, student numbers have steadily declined over the past decade. Two possible options for the school’s future were presented, one of which could include closure.

Former student and now teacher Casey Kendall, who is part of a working group mandated by the hapū to speak on their behalf, says while there are challenges, the community is determined to find a way forward.

“I tēnei wā, tokoiwa ngā akonga e kuraina ana ki reira. Ko te wero nui hoki, ko te rapu kaiako whai pūkenga, tumuaki whai pūkenga e hiahia ana ki te noho ki tō mātou hapori, hapori tuawhenua, hapori mohoao.”

“Tahi haora ki te haere ki te hoko kai, tahi haora ki te māketanara nui i ngā tāone. Nā reira, he mahi nui ki te hūnuku ki tēnei hapori ki te mahi.”

Mitimiti community rallies to save school. Photo: Te Ao Maori News

At a community hui held last week, one of the main concerns raised was the Ministry’s lack of meaningful engagement to date. Whānau now hope the ohu established by the hapū will be able to convey their concerns and present solutions to keep the kura open.

“Ehara i te mea kua tino tau kia kati i ngā kūaha, engari ko te tino wero mō te hau kāinga kia whai rautaki, kia whai kōwhiringa anō me pēhea ngā kūaha kia kaua e kati, kia tūwhera tonu ngā tatau. He mahi nui tērā,”

“Mō te kaikōmihana, he nui āna mahi ki te wānanga ki ngā hapū, ko tā mātou noa iho ko te wānanga ki ngā whānau me te hapū.”

In a statement, Ministry of Education Hautū o Te Tai Raro Isabel Evans acknowledges the concern within the Mitimiti community about the future of their kura.

“The community has been actively involved in these discussions, and the Commissioner values and welcomes their ongoing feedback.

“No decision has been made to close Te Kura o Mātihetihe. The current focus is on how best to support quality learning outcomes for tamariki.”

The next community hui is scheduled for Tuesday, 18th November.