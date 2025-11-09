Iwi offer shelter as firefighters battle uncontrolled forest fire on Tongariro

The fire burning in Tongariro National Park, as seen on Saturday night. Photo: Manawatu - Whanganui Fire and Emergency / Facebook

The fire in Tongariro National Park has grown to 1,600 hectares and remains uncontrolled, while Ngāti Rangi has opened their marae in Raetihi to support affected communities.

Ngāti Rangi has also expressed support for the leadership of Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro and Te Hau Matāo, who have rāhui in place.

Elijah Pue, speaking for Ngāti Rangi, said the iwi is offering safe spaces for people affected by the fire and is being kept constantly updated by relevant authorities, with FENZ as the controlling authority.

He explained that Ngāti Rangi, alongside the Department of Conservation, the Ruapehu District Council’s emergency management operation centre, and other iwi, particularly Ngāti Hikairo, are coordinating closely to ensure everyone remains informed.

E ai ki a Elijah Pue, e arohanui ana a Ngāti Rangi ki tō tātou taiao, ā, e aroha nui ana hoki ki ngā whenua kua tahuna.

“E mihi ake ana ki a rātou e āta pakanga i ngā ahi, kia kumerehu atu, kia kaua noa e whakarahi ake i te wāhi rā; nō reira, e mihi ana ki ngā kaitūāo,” hei tā Pue.

Elijah Pue is the Raki Māori Ward councillor for Horizons Regional Council. Photo: Awa FM

“Ko taku whakapae mā ngā kaipatu ahi: e patu, heoi, e ohorere tonu ana, e aroha tonu ana, e pōuri ana hoki mātou, ngā iwi maha o te kāhui maunga.”

Pue said the iwi’s priority is to keep their people and communities safe, and that Raetihi marae is prepared to provide a safe haven for anyone who may need it, including those who might be evacuated from Waimarino or Whakapapa Village.

He added that the marae can host people with food and shelter for however long is needed, allowing emergency workers to focus on fighting the fire and bringing it under control.

Coordination continues between FENZ, local iwi, the Department of Conservation, and Ruapehu District Council to ensure safety and support for those in affected areas. Authorities continue to advise the public to stay away from the fire zone and follow official guidance.