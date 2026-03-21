Kiwi come home: Taonga return to ancestral forest after 30-year effort

Six kiwi were released into the Rangataua conservation area. Photo: Moana Ellis.

In the cool, green cathedral of native forest within the Ruapehu district’s Karioi Rāhui, the call of the kiwi is returning.

Last week, local iwi Ngāti Rangi welcomed home 10 taonga Western Brown Kiwi at Tirorangi Marae, before releasing the juvenile birds into forest at Rotokura and Rangataua – whenua their ancestors roamed a generation ago.

It marks the first step in a major translocation effort that will see 40 kiwi returned to iwi whenua over the coming year.

For those involved, the moment has been decades in the making.

“There were kiwi within the Karioi Rāhui before,” said Helen Leahy, pou ārahi of Ngā Waihua o Paerangi Trust. “But in 1996 the numbers were so small that they were no longer considered viable.”

What followed was a long, deliberate rebuilding – not just of bird numbers, but of relationships. Local iwi worked alongside Ngāporo Waimarino Forest Trust, Ngāti Hikairo, Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari and others to strengthen fragile populations through shared breeding and genetic diversification.

The original founding kiwi were introduced to Maungatautari in 2005.

“Different birds were shared across sanctuary sites to help keep populations more genetically viable and diverse,” Leahy said.

That collaboration is now bearing fruit.

The birds released in the Ruapehu district last week are descendants of the small founding group – just eight pairs and three chicks – whose lineage has been carefully nurtured over two decades.

Ten juvenile kiwi were released to Ngāti Rangi whenua - the first of 40 in a major translocation effort. Photo: Supplied

Today, more than 3000 kiwi live within the predator-free sanctuary at Maungatautari, itself home to over 730 species.

From that abundance, the next phase was always clear: return.

“We’ve built up a gene pool and the genetic diversity within that gene pool,” said Wiki Papa, of Pōhara Pā, who travelled with the birds from Maungatautari. “The aim was always to build a thriving kiwi population and then share the taonga with iwi in other spaces.”

Leahy acknowledged the leadership of Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, Maungatautari Ecological Island Trust, Save the Kiwi and Te Papa Atawhai in their work to protect and grow the kiwi population, and then support their release to safe places in the wild.

More than 600 kiwi have been translocated across the motu in the past three years alone. For Ngāti Rangi, this return carries particular weight.

“It’s been a big, special day for our people – it’s been terrific,” said Fred Clark, kaihonohono a rohe/environmental and relationship advisor for Ngā Waihua o Paerangi.

“This first Ngāti Rangi-led kiwi translocation marks a milestone achievement that has been an aspiration of our people for many, many years – probably a few generations.”

Fred Clark leads the Ngāti Rangi kiwi restoration project. Photo: Supplied

Clark said the first foundation kiwi for Maungatautari were from Ngāti Hikairo, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, and the second group were from the Waharangi block in the Waimarino area, provided by the Ngāporo Waimarino Forest Trust and Pipiriki township.

The third group came from Taranaki to widen the gene pool and strengthen the genetic profile.

“All the Western Brown Kiwi that are in Maungatautari are descendants of those foundation birds.

“The manu that have come back to us today are descendants of the whenua who are returning home as per their genetic profile.”

Clark said Ngāti Rangi wanted to remember those who facilitated the mahi and the first engagement – “the likes of Uncle Don Robinson, Uncle Paora Haitana (Uncle Baldy), Uncle Boy Cribb and Aunty Geraldine Taurerewa”.

Looking to the future, three local rangatahi – Lucas Kumeroa, Taiaroa Haddon and Kino Haitana – are already training to become certified kiwi handlers, part of a wider effort to ensure the iwi can sustain and protect the population into the future.

“That’s the vital point,” Leahy said. “We need predator control and safe environments – but we also need tāngata tiaki, people who know how to work with these birds.”

Leahy said the impact of possums, cats, rats, ferrets and stoats had been relentless.

“Our journey together with Te Papa Atawhai must continue to focus on the vital importance of pest management, of trapping, to retain the vigilance that is required for survival.”

In the ngahere and at Tirorangi Marae, the mood is one of quiet pride and determination.

“It feels like we’re doing the job of our tūpuna,” Papa said. “They gifted these kiwi for future generations. Now our tamariki get to experience this. Being part of this is going to be etched in their memories.”

This week marks 20 years since the start of Ngāti Rangi’s Kiwi Forever conservation leadership programme – a milestone Leahy says reflects decades of leadership in kaitiakitanga.

Ngāti Rangi descendants and kiwi handlers in Karioi Rāhui, where the birds were released. Photo: Moana Ellis.

“I mihi to Uncle Keith and Aunty Mercia Wood, who have been such pivotal champions of the kiwi over these last two decades, teaching young people to respect and uphold the principles of kaitiakitanga. It’s really fitting that we are celebrating in style like this, with 10 manu coming back to us.”

Clark says the first release signals something even broader: a reconnection after generations of separation from land and taiao.

“There’s always been a stirring within our people that we should return to the teachings of our old people – to look after our environment, and particularly our taonga species.”

It is also a reaffirmation of iwi-to-iwi relationships, with Ngāti Rangi working alongside Ngāti Korokī Kahukura, Ngāti Hauā and Ngāti Raukawa – mana whenua of Maungatautari – to share knowledge and strengthen conservation efforts across rohe.

As the kiwi disappear into their new sanctuary, the murmur of karakia mingles with bell-like native birdsong.

Clark says Ngāti Rangi is fully committed to successful kiwi restoration on its whenua.

“We are serious about reconnecting our tuakana the kiwi to te taiao, and leading kiwi restoration activities throughout our rohe.

“Our focus is the whole taiao, but our taonga kiwi are the catalyst.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air