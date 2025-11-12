Mike King steps down as chief executive of mental health charity I Am Hope Foundation

This article was first published on RNZ.

The outspoken founder of a mental health charity is stepping down from chief executive duties and looking for a successor.

Mike King launched the I Am Hope Foundation, which runs Gumboot Friday, and said it was time for the charity to have a new vision and a new voice to take it forward.

“When we started I Am Hope it was nothing more than a dream, a small group of people trying to make sure every young person could access free mental health support without barriers,” he said.

“Building this organisation from scratch has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. But we’ve reached a point where it’s time for a new vision and a new voice to take us forward.”

King will continue to play a key role in the organisation in a new capacity, not yet announced.

“I’ve loved every second of this journey, the wins, the challenges, the people. I’m incredibly proud of the impact we’ve made through Gumboot Friday, funding thousands of counselling sessions for young Kiwis. Now it’s time for someone else to build on that legacy.”

At times controversial, King’s comments last year about alcohol and mental illness drew criticism.

The government last year committed $24 million over four years to the Gumboot Friday initiative, which offers free counselling to young people.

That was despite pressure from Labour at the time, who called on the government to pause its funding of I Am Hope/Gumboot Friday following King’s controversial comments on alcohol.

“Alcohol is not a problem for people with mental health issues. It’s actually the solution to our problem, until you come up with a better solution,” King said at the time.

The Drug Foundation rejected that, saying alcohol was “really unhelpful during times of mental distress”.

King said the recruitment process for the new chief executive will begin in the coming weeks.

He has been executive director and principal ambassador for I Am Hope, carrying a share of the organisation’s chief executive duties.

Since launching Gumboot Friday in 2019, the initiative has provided more than 137,000 free counselling sessions to young New Zealanders aged 5 to 25.

“I’m not going anywhere,” King said.

“My passion for helping young people hasn’t changed. I’ll be taking on a new role that lets me get back to what I love most, connecting with people, challenging the system, and championing hope.”

