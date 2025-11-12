MP’s meet without their co-leaders, Te Pāti Māori due to head North and Ikaroa-Rāwhiti vote contested

Te Ao Māori News understands, from multiple sources, that a hui was held today between MPs Oriini Kaipara, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, Tākuta Ferris, and a representative for Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke.

The exact nature and outcome of the meeting are not confirmed, but social media posts from Kaipara and Maipi-Clarke signal a desire to “do what is right for the people,” call for calm, and assert to their members, “our movement belongs to you.”

On social media today, in a small statement, Oriini Kaipara told supporters she is “still here… standing by you, for you, and with you,” adding.

“The fight will continue, but for now rest is required… I want us to come together, to meet, to talk. Very soon… Our movement belongs to you.

Last night, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke urged supporters to “hold the line,” writing:

“Remain calm, and have grace… This waka can only go forward, with heart, understanding, and humility… No one owns this movement; it belongs to the people.” The post said.

She also said in the post that she will talk in a week.

The co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi, who were holding the fort at Parliament today, in the house as they address some big issues in te Whare Pāremata, notably with today marking one year since the Government’s apology to survivors of abuse in state care.

When asked about the meeting before going into question time, co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer responded.

“They are entitled to meet with whoever they want to meet with… We have every confidence in what the National Council has decided, and what they do for them is what they do for them,” she said.

Unprecedented expulsions and a contested mandate

Te Pāti Māori says Regional Executive representatives from Tāmaki Makaurau, Waiariki, Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, and Te Tai Hauāuru supported the motion to expel Mariameno Kapa-Kingi and Tākuta Ferris, with Hauraki-Waikato and Te Tai Tonga abstaining. Te Tai Tokerau was excluded and did not vote.

But internal correspondence from Ikaroa-Rāwhiti contradicts claims that the Rohe backed the expulsions, revealing deeper rifts within the party’s organisation and membership.

One co-chair asserted the electorate “did not support” the decision and was taking the matter back to members; the other co-chair responded that she had endorsed the suspension and expulsion recommendations on behalf of the rohe, citing electorate minutes.

Formal letters have since acknowledged the resignations of both co-chair Robert Whaitiri and strategic adviser Meka Whaitiri from the electorate executive, effective 10 November.

Meka Whaitiri provides context after resignation from Ikaroa-Rāwhiti executive, questions process

Meka Whaitiri, who historically resigned from Labour and joined Te Pāti Māori in 2023, told Te Ao Māori News she stepped down from the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti Regional Executive over the expulsions and the process leading to them.

“I can genuinely hand on heart say our membership in Ikaroa-Rāwhiti have not participated in that kōrero… Why weren’t we accorded the right to have the kōrero around the actions that the National Exec were taking? We are definitely losing members as we speak.” Whaitiri said.

She emphasised electorate authority and tikanga-based decision-making:

“For another electorate to go into someone else’s electorate to ban or expel them is serious… We purport to be a kaupapa Māori-driven party… Yes, we have the constitution, but tikanga tells you, hey, hold on. I’m talking process that has not been appropriately upheld.”

Whaitiri also warned of campaign-trail consequences in 2026.

“Whatever National Exec and Council will do will come back on every candidate that stands in the electorate… It’s not that long till 2026, and our people are gonna have a long memory… our people are frustrated.”

On budget-breach allegations circulating publicly, Whaitiri was sceptical:

“In my experience… it’s never sackable. You would just rally other MPs to help offset [costs]… When I heard that it was because of budget breaches… it didn’t hold weight for me.” Whaitiri said.

Te Ao Maori News approached the other Co-Chair, Te Rina Lemon, who passed the motion, to support the expulsions from the Ikaroa-Rawhiti Regional Executive, to comment; however has yet to respond.

Te Tai Tokerau: hui called; focus on unity and clarity

In Te Tai Tokerau, the chair of Te Rūnanganui o Ngāpuhi, Mane Tahere, has invited Te Pāti Māori to a face-to-face hui at Kohewhata Marae, Kaikohe, next Wednesday, to explain the expulsions and address concerns.

“The seat belongs to Te Tai Tokerau… We cannot and do not support or condone the unilateral action of some of the National Council… It is clear to us that your process has been flawed and unconstitutional," the letter stated.

“Come and talk to us… and be prepared to answer for the continual and sustained attack on our whānau, our voters and our representative, Mariameno… This is tikanga Māori in action, not tikanga tōrangapū,” the letter stated.

Hinerangi Himiona from Te Kāhui Wāhine o Te Tai Tokerau outlined what the North seeks from the hui and beyond.

“We want them to present to Ngāpuhi the case because we haven’t seen or heard, and nobody has seen or heard enough substantial information as to what’s gone on here.

“We know our people, we know that people are really frustrated and some are really angry at what’s happened. So that’s our challenge to manage that side of things, and Ngā Wāhine o Te Tai Tokerau can certainly do that,” says Himiona.

She underscored a commitment to Te Mana o Te Wāhine and community resilience.

“We’re absolutely determined to lead into the protection of Te Mana o Te Wāhine… We’ll be concentrating on how we uplift and protect Mariameno, but also looking back into our communities, how do we help our everyday Ngāpuhi people… so they don’t feel like they’re being caught up in a washing machine,” says Himiona.

Himiona also described that there is a groundswell of unity in Te Tai Tokerau.

“When the chips are really down, whanaungatanga, aroha and whakapapa kick in for us… One of ours is under threat, and we put her there. Thousands of us voted for her… Te Tai Tokerau are coming together to support who they put in place.” Himiona said.

Co-leaders confirm they will head to Te Tai Tokerau

Waititi and Ngarewa-Packer confirmed they plan to travel to Te Tai Tokerau once logistics are finalised. It’s understood two hui have been scheduled - one on Monday and another on Wednesday. With Parliament sitting next week, both Te Pāti Māori MPs and the newly Independent MPs will need to seek leave to attend.

“Kei te whakariterite tētahi tāima pai ki te ki te kōrero atu ki a ki a Te Tai Tokerau, engari e rua ngā tono kua haere mai ki Te Tai Tokerau kei te kei te whakaaro mātou me pēhea rā te whakawhāiti i te katoa kia tare anō ki te kuhu atu,” says Rawiri Waititi.

In response to Ikaroa Rāwhiti, the recent resignations of co-chair Rob Wahitiri and Meka Whaitiri, he said to leave it to them to work it out.

“Kei a Ikaroa Rāwhiti tōna mana ki te whakahaere i a ia anō, ka waiho mai mā Ikaroa-Rāwhiti e kōrero. Engari kei te tautoko tonu i te kaunihera o Ikaroa-Rāwhiti me tā rātou whakahau, ā, ko tāku e mea ana me waiho mai Ikaroa Rāwhiti anō hoki i a Ikaroa Rāwhiti e whakahaere i a rātou, e kuhu ki roto i a rātou e kōrero ana mō rātou anō hoki,” says Waititi.

Meanwhile, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi and Tākuta Ferris are expected to return to Parliament tomorrow, where they will arrive at new offices and new seats in the debating chamber.