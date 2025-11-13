DOC, iwi hope to clear up confusion over rāhui

Iwi say a second decade-long rāhui wasn't about keeping people out, but reinforcing a focus on restoration. Photo: Supplied/DOC

A 10-year rāhui following Tongariro’s devastating wildfire is causing confusion, according to the Department of Conservation.

The weekend blaze torched almost 3000 hectares in the national park.

Local iwi, Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro, placed an immediate rāhui preventing public access to the fireground and walks in and around Whakapapa, which lifts on Monday, 17 November.

However, it said a second decade-long rāhui wasn’t about keeping people out, but reinforcing a focus on restoration.

Local iwi have placed an immediate rāhui preventing public access to the fireground and walks in and around Whakapapa.

Spokesperson Te Ngaehe Wanikau said restoration was about the spiritual, emotional and physical wellbeing of Tongariro.

“We’re being very strategic in placing this rāhui. Our biggest fear is two weeks, two months down the track everyone forgets about the fire, and we’re left with a landscape of weeds.

“Instead, we’re reinforcing a focus on restoring Tongariro. It’s a rāhui for people to come together, pool resources and heal.”

He said iwi still expected people to walk on tracks.

“But we’re looking to a future where people will come here just to be a part of the healing of the maunga.”

Department of Conservation (DOC) operations director Damian Coutts said DOC supported the restorative rāhui and looked forward to welcoming people to help with the recovery.

