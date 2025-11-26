Minister Shane Jones says ‘green banshees’ in regional council are stifling growth

This article was first published on RNZ.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones says the current regional council structure stifles economic growth and that regional councils have suffered cost burdens, “green overreach” and too much influence from iwi.

His comments come after the government announced its plan to scrap regional councillors and hand responsibilities over to mayor-led Combined Territories Boards, marking the biggest structural shift in local government in decades.

The boards will take over regional duties and have two years to propose a longer term structure.

The government said the move will cut costs and streamline decision making.

Regional Development Minister and NZ First Deputy Leader Shane Jones has been one of the strongest critics of regional government, previously saying there is “less and less of a justifiable purpose” for keeping regional councils under the new RMA system.

He also described the Otago Regional Council as “the Kremlin of the South Island” after a dispute over mine expansion.

Jones told Morning Report on Wednesday the country can not afford the multiple layers of regional and local government that “stifles growth”.

He believes regional council has been captured, especially in Otago, by “green banshees” who want to block development such as mining.

“I have no doubt in my mind that once the public sinks its teeth into this issue and realise that it’s a burden of cost, we have had green over-reach, we have had hapu over-consumption and we have stifled growth. I believe the vast majority of Kiwis in regional New Zealand agree with me,” Jones said.

He said some regional councillors have been interpreting parliamentary legislation in a “devious” and “negative” way and that is breaking the law.

“If they are not going to continually abide by the law, they are going to disappear.”

Labour’s deputy leader Carmel Sepuloni said there was a case for reorganising regional councils - but the government is forcing change without consultation.

Sepuloni said the government campaigned on handing power back to local communities, but this plan strips it away.

National Minister Nicola Willis said the scrapping of regional councils is about cutting complexity in local government and getting local communities to decide how they want to simplify things.

Willis told Morning Report that it’s also about addressing the cost of living and people’s concerns about rates.

Earlier on Morning Report, Former Local Government NZ regional chair Doug Leeder said the government’s plan has merit.

He said the regional sector of local government have been advocating to have this conversation with ministers for at least the last 12 months.

However, he said it remains to be seen what can incentivise local mayors to act in the best interest of their region.

“What is going to be the incentive for local mayors to remove themselves for their territorial responsibilities, their local communities, and act in the best interest of their region - there lies the challenge.”

Leeder said while the regional sector supports the plan, he believes the level of governance needs to step up for the plan to work.

He said the appointment of external commissioners could help.

The changes are out for consultation, which remains open until 20 February, with the resulting legislation expected to be introduced mid-next year and passed in 2027.

By RNZ’s Morning Report.