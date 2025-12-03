Fear of language loss drives push to develop reo Māori signs for tāngata turi

A collaboration between tāngata turi, Te Rōpū Kaitiaki (Whaikaha) and Te Taura Whiri is bringing people together to create reo Māori signs

Te Rōpū Kaitiaki, the tāngata turi-led advisory group to Whaikaha and the NZSL Board, has partnered with Te Taura Whiri to deepen their understanding of kupu Māori and cultural concepts so new signs can accurately reflect them.

Sign expert and contributor to the wānanga, Jon Tai Rakena says there’s an immediate fear of language loss and tāngata turi becoming increasingly disconnected from their ao Māori.

“For tāngata turi, there has been a huge gap. Historically for a long time, when we go to a marae, we can’t access what’s happening there. So what’s important is that we develop concepts in sign language relating to Te Ao Māori.”

“If we don’t have that, there is a risk for the language being lost, there’s a risk of us not learning and not connecting with Te Ao Māori. With our whānau and friends, we’re relying on them to teach us, help us and learn about this world we haven’t been able to access.”

Te Rōpū Kaitiaki’s role is to bring a Turi Māori lens to the NZSL Board and guide a work programme aimed at improving outcomes for Turi Māori.

That includes strengthening access to te ao Māori through NZSL, building Turi Māori leadership, and developing resources and strategic advice to ensure their needs and aspirations are reflected in decision-making.

Whaikaha senior advisor Kellye Bensley says representation is key and ensuring tangata turi Māori are reflected in the NZSL strategy is central to the work.

“One part of that is turi Māori need access to Te Ao Māori to learn Māori concepts to have access to marae for example and a whole range of areas.”

“The NZSL strategy is now more geared up to support and so that is a big part of how we will be doing our work moving forward based on the strategy.”

Ngahiwi Apanui-Barr Photo: RNZ / REECE BAKER

Ko te reo kia Māori

E ai ki te Tumu Whakahaere o Te Taura Whiri i Te Reo, ki a Ngahiwi Apanui-Barr, ko tā te Taura Whiri i roto i tēnei kaupapa ko te whakamaarama i ngā kupu kaupapa Māori me ngā tikanga Māori o aua kupu kia pai ai tā te hunga turi hanga kupu rotarota e hāngai pū ana ki ngā kupu penei i te pōhiri me ērā momo kaupapa katoa.

“Ko te whainga matua o te wānanga nei kia uru mai te hunga turi Maori ki tēnei ao whakakōrero i ngā kaupapa Māori, he ao kua roa e taupātia ana i a rātou”

A, ahakoa kaore o rātou rautaki ōkawa, e ai ki a Ngāhiwi, ko tā rātou he ū ki te whakakaha i taua hononga ma te tautoko i te whāinga, ko te reo turi nō te hunga turi, nā te hunga turi.