First Nation grandmother fulfils lifelong nursing dream

Melanie's early dreams to become a nurse were interrupted by family crisis. Photo: NITV.

This article was first published on NITV.

When Melanie Pope received her Bachelor of Nursing earlier this month, it marked the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

The proud Wulli Wulli and Wakka Wakka woman, who completed her degree at CQUniversity in Bundaberg, said she her young dreams of becoming a nurse were interrupted when her mother suffered a stroke.

“Nursing is something I’ve wanted to do for as long as I can remember,” she told NITV.

“From the age of 15, I was motivated by a strong desire to care for others and make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”

She left school after Year 10 to enter the workforce and help support her family, while also assisting with her mother’s rehabilitation.

“That experience stayed with me and strengthened my passion for healthcare,” she said.

Returning to study later in life, Ms Pope described graduating as an emotional and deeply rewarding moment.

“It represents years of hard work, persistence and sacrifice,” she said.

“There’s a deep sense of pride in showing my children and grandchildren that it’s never too late to pursue your goals.

“As a 56-year-old First Nations woman, mother and grandmother, I bring lived experience, resilience and compassion into my nursing practice, and I am committed to contributing positively to the healthcare system and my community.”

She said the nursing degree was challenging both academically and emotionally, but prepared her well for clinical practice.

Ms Pope has since secured a graduate registered nursing position at Gold Coast University Hospital, where she will begin work in January 2026.

She hopes her story encourages others considering nursing to follow their dreams, no matter their age or circumstances.

“Nursing is challenging, but it allows you to make a real difference in people’s lives every single day,” she said.

By Marcellus Enalanga of NITV.