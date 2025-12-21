Luxon admits trust gap with Māori over divisive policies - vows to improve outcomes

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has acknowledged a trust gap between his Government and Māori, conceding that divisive policy debates have damaged relationships even as he insists his focus remains firmly on outcomes rather than what he described as “vibe”.

In a wide-ranging interview end of year interview with Te Ao Māori News, Luxon said improving Māori outcomes, particularly in education, was central to his leadership, but accepted that many Māori do not feel understood or valued by the National-led coalition.

“There’s no doubt about it. The Treaty principles bill was not helpful in terms of the vibe,” he said. “I get that. I fully understand that.”

The Prime Minister said frustration over Māori achievement gaps, especially in literacy, had driven his Government’s education reforms, including a renewed emphasis on phonics-based learning delivered in te reo Māori or English in a child’s first year at school.

“We haven’t been able to teach our kids to read consistently.

“By the time they get to high school, half of them are not where they need to be. If you’re a 13-year-old reading like an eight-year-old, you don’t want to be at school.”

He pointed to early data from phonics checks carried out 20 weeks into schooling, saying Māori students were showing improved reading results, with fewer children needing additional support.

This is also despite his Education Minister Erica Stanford, who drew backlash and criticism from Māori over changes to how te reo Māori is used in early literacy instruction, after the Government moved to limit the use of te reo in phonics teaching earlier this year.

The decision, framed by Stanford as a shift toward a more consistent, evidence-based approach to reading, saw guidance issued that phonics instruction should initially be delivered in either te reo Māori or English, rather than a mix of both.

While the Minister has said the change was designed to strengthen foundational literacy outcomes, Māori educators and advocates have raised concerns it sidelines te reo Māori and undermines Māori-medium and bilingual pathways at a critical stage of learning.

The Prime Minister defended his Minister’s position and says educational outcomes are improving for tauira Māori.

But when pressed on whether the Government’s focus on outcomes had come at the expense of trust with Māori communities, Luxon acknowledged a clear disconnect.

“There is a public vibe off all that.

“I appreciate the Treaty principles bill was certainly very divisive in that regard,” said Luxon.

He stated that much of his engagement with Māori leaders was happening behind closed doors, through private meetings with iwi and Māori business leaders, rather than in public-facing forums.

“I’ve been meeting with Māori leaders privately, either individually or in small groups.

“Those sessions are really constructive and really valuable.”

He highlighted Māori economic development as a point of unity, describing iwi-led organisations as some of the country’s strongest commercial operators and a focus of his overseas trade missions.

“Our best economic enterprises are Māori-led.

“If you’re going to invest in New Zealand, you want to be investing with iwi-led organisations.”

However, Luxon drew a sharp line between what he sees as symbolic debates about Treaty obligations and what he argues are the Government’s core responsibilities.

“How are you upholding the Treaty of Waitangi if you’re not delivering getting kids to school, and you’re not delivering the basics of maths and reading?” said Luxon.

He defended removing explicit Treaty references from school board mandates, arguing boards should be judged primarily on attendance and educational achievement, while still ensuring te reo Māori and culturally appropriate programmes are available.

Luxon said he was not interested in “managing some perceptions”, arguing that past governments had failed Māori by prioritising rhetoric over results.

“They might have had a lovely vibe, but actually what did they achieve?” he said, claiming Māori outcomes had gone backwards under Labour.

Despite the hard line, Luxon said he recognised the need to rebuild confidence with Māori and accepted that relationships had been strained over the past year.

“We want Māori accessing super high-paying jobs in the future.

“There’s no reason why they can’t.”

With a third of the parliamentary term remaining, Luxon said his challenge was to prove that his Government’s outcomes-focused approach could deliver for Māori, while repairing the trust that many say has been lost.