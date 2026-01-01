Road deaths down for third year in a row, drug driver testing to ramp up

The number of road deaths in New Zealand are down for the third consecutive year from 292 in 2024 to 272 in 2025.

Road policing director superintendent Steve Greally credits Operation Open Roads for the reduction. The initiative, launched in 2022, aims to align deployment of resources to where risk of trauma occurs, with 70 to 80 per cent on open roads.

“Over the last three years, we have seen constant reductions in the number of fatalities on our roads, while we have also nearly tripled the number of alcohol breath tests in that same period,” says Greally.

Police have conducted four and a half million alcohol breath tests in the 2024/25 financial year. They also issued over half a million speeding infringements.

“Breath testing and speed enforcement are two of our main focus areas and we will continue to make no excuses for stopping and testing people.”

Still too many deaths

While the numbers trend down, the police are urging people to stay safe while driving.

“We continue to ask drivers to play their part and make sensible decisions both on the road and before you get behind the wheel. Unfortunately, we are still seeing evidence that people are making the wrong decisions when it comes to speed,” says Greally.

Drug drive testing to scale up

In December, the police started drug driver testing in the Wellington region and plan to scale up roadside drug driver testing nationally between April and June.

“We make no apology for taking action against anybody who is putting their life, and the lives of others, at risk on our roads,” says Greally.

“Put your seatbelt on, keep your speed down, put your cellphone away and make sure you are driving free of fatigue, drugs and alcohol.”

Police plan to see the number of speed infringements issued drop and a lower number of fatalities on the road in the coming years.