Tira Hoe Waka to empower rangatahi through leadership opportunities

The annual Tira Hoe Waka journey on the Whanganui River is set to take place next week providing rangatahi with leadership opportunities grounded in wānanga.

The Tira Hoe Waka is a sacred journey of connection and wānanga for tāngata whenua who whakapapa to the Whanganui River and surrounding areas.

More than 100 people are signed up for the 13-day journey that will start on Monday January 5 from Ngāpuwaiwaha Marae, Taumarunui, and will visit 13 marae along the way.

Tira Hoe Waka executive commitee chair Hayden Potaka says the wānanga will provide a time for “our people to come back and reconnect” to the awa.

“It’s about learning and strengthening our identity as a whānau and iwi… probably the most inspiring things that I’ve seen is the way that rangatahi step into the leadership roles.”

Throughout the journey, rangatahi can be specially chosen as captains in their respective groups. There’s also a tuakana-teina model that forms.

“Within the Tira Hoe wānanga they feel supported and they come to a time where they’re encouraged to take those leadership positions when they arise,” says Potaka.

“Then there’s others as well that pull their own weight from helping the kaumātua get up hills, doing dishes and cooking and sometimes even being a part of the leadership inside of the wānanga through either ruruku or other areas.”

The Tira Hoe Waka arrived at Pūtiki Marae on Tuesday. Photographer: Steph Paranihi-Simon, Manawa Toa

Potaka says the experience can guide rangatahi in shaping their future aspirations.

“It helps them in the future picking their careers as well. It strengthens their identity to themselves and to the awa.”

The journey also helps adult participants by providing them with a “change of mindset”.

“It’s more of a time for a reset and a re-look at things… Some are just new to the Tira and they experience things with their connection to the awa that helps them moving forward.”

Learning whakapapa

Marae along the river are being prepared to host participants. At each marae stop, the rōpū will learn about “whakapapa and stories from home” says Potaka.

“Our hapū always enjoy having the Tira come through to their marae and then also being part of it as well.”

For Pōtaka, the best part about leading the wānanga is seeing people’s faces when they engage with the awa.

“It’s a life changing moment for some people and when they actually engage in it wholeheartedly through the physical, the spiritual context of the wananga, the learnings, is probably the biggest and happiest moment. You can see people when they get off the Tira they have what we call ‘The River Glow’.”

The Tira Hoe Waka will end at Pūtiki Marae in Whanganui on Tuesday January 18.