Traci Houpapa: Venezuela must lead its own future amid US intervention

FOMA's Tracey Houpapa, discusses impacts on trade with Venezuela after arrest of President Maduro

Traci Houpapa, chair of the Federation of Māori Authorities, has raised concerns over the recent US intervention in Venezuela, saying it sends “significant messages” about how global superpowers operate with other nations and economies.

Houpapa acknowledged that while some Venezuelans welcomed the removal of President Nicolás Maduro, many argue that the country’s people must decide their own leadership.

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has emphasised that Venezuela will maintain its sovereignty and determine its political path independently.

“While there may have been leadership issues, humanity-related concerns should be addressed through the international criminal courts, not unilateral military action,” Houpapa said.

She noted that New Zealand trade with Venezuela remains minimal, with exports limited to electronics, alcohol, and alcohol derivatives valued at around NZ$100,000 annually.

Houpapa warned that the US move challenges the rules-based international order established after the Second World War, upheld by bodies such as the United Nations, World Trade Organisation, and NATO.

“This action questions the world order that has operated successfully for decades. It is a major concern for global leaders, economies, and countries alike,” she said.

China and Russia have also expressed strong condemnation, arguing that the intervention undermines international law. Houpapa said New Zealand, as a small open economy, has a role in supporting democratic processes and maintaining stability. She defended Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters, describing him as an experienced diplomat committed to ensuring all parties act appropriately.

Houpapa expressed particular concern that US actions could destabilise established global systems, potentially affecting trade, security, and diplomatic relations worldwide.

Kua kawhakina ki rāhaki

Nō te tuatoru o Hanuere, urutomo ai ngā ope tauā o Amerika i te whenua o Venezuela ki te mauhere i te perehitini o taua whenua, a Nicolás Maduro me tana hoa rangatira me Cilia Flores. Ko Operation Absolute Resolve tērā, ā, kō atu i te 150 o te kura tākai puni o Amerika i whakaeke i te taone nui katoa o Venezuela, o Caracas.

E ai ki te perehitini o Amerika, ki a Donald Trump, he kaihoko whakapōauau, he kaiwhakatūātea a Maduro, he perehitini e tāmi mārika nei i ngā iwi katoa o tōna whenua. Ahakoa tērā, kei te kī mai te taumata ture o Amerika, kei raro i ngā ture, kāore tēnei mahi i te tika, ka mutu, e whakahē nei te kāhui whenua o te ao i tēnei mahi.

I te wā tonu nei, ka noho a Venezuela ki raro i te mana o te perehitni tuarua i a Delcy Rodríguez. Hei tā Houpapa, ahakoa te aha, ka tika hoki mā Venezuela a Venezuela e kōrero.

“The country must lead its own people, and other nations should support a peaceful, democratic solution.”