Two protests in Auckland’s CBD monitored by police with cordons, road closures

Hundreds gathered at Victoria Park for the Destiny Church-affiliated rally. Photo: RNZ

Hundreds of people gathered at two separate protests on Saturday afternoon, prompting police cordons and some road closures.

Destiny Church-affiliated Freedom and Rights Coalition protesters gathered at Victoria Park in the late morning, and marched towards Fanshawe Street, where a police cordon had been set up.

A second protest took place in early afternoon, led by Toitū te Aroha, who calling for solidarity among diverse communities.

Hundreds marched along Queen Street as part of a protest led by Toitū te Aroha. Photo: Gaurav Sharma/RNZ

The first was led by Destiny Church’s Brian Tamaki, who delivered a speech and then asked the large crowd to follow him in a march

In anticipation of the march, police had set up a cordon at the Fanshawe Street motorway on-ramp and off-ramp.

Superintendent Naila Hassan said more than a thousand marched towards the cordon.

“In Victoria Park, at its peak, police estimate 1200 people gathered and marched to our Fanshawe Street cordon, before dispersing.”

Hassan said the police cordons were a “precautionary measure” for the safety of pedestrians and motorists.

“I’m immensely proud of all the police staff deployed on today’s operation for their professionalism in response to this event. Pleasingly, Aucklanders have been able to largely go about their weekend without incident.”

Protesters soon dispersed, after being met with dozens of police officers.

Tamaki addressed supporters of the Freedom and Rights Coalition at the cordon, and not long after, the group dispersed with many returning to Victoria Park.

The group was denied a permit to walk across the harbour bridge last month and police said no protest group from here on would be allowed to cross the harbour bridge for safety reasons and the pressure placed on the bridge’s infrastructure.

The group called for unity among what they said was rising harassment of some minority groups. Photo: Gaurav Sharma/RNZ

Superintendent Naila Hassan said a temporary stoppage of all southbound traffic on State Highway 1 was put in place from the Onewa Road off-ramp, but was lifted after a short period of time.

“We thank the public for their understanding, particularly those motorists who were briefly stopped on the northern motorway earlier today.”

About midday, a protest led by Toitū te Aroha saw hundreds of attendees march along Queen Street, escorted by police and temporarily blocking the road.

Spokesperson Bianca Ranson had said the aim was to stand in solidarity with diverse communities across Aotearoa.

The march continued through to Te Komititanga Square and the group then gathered in Myers Park.

Eru Kapa-Kingi. Photo: Blessen Tom/RNZ

Community group members addressed the gathering, including New Zealand Central Sikh Association representative Marshal Walia.

The rally ended with a haka led by Eru Kapa-Kingi

After both rallies had ended, Hassan said police operations would continue to monitor any protest activity happening across Auckland CBD.

The police cordon around the Fanshawe Street motorway ramps was stood down about 2pm and Hassan said the protest group at Victoria park had largely dispersed.

“Our operation remains , and a police presence will remain across parts of the motorway network and CBD to monitor the situation.

“There are no further issues to report at this stage.”

