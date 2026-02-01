Mount Maunganui landslide: recovery stood down, all victims identified, cordons still in place

One week on, people reflect at a memorial site for the six people who died in a landslide at Mount Maunganui. Photo: RNZ / Kim Baker Wilson

This article was first published on RNZ.

Police have officially stood down all recovery operations at Mount Maunganui, following a fatal landslide last month.

Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson said Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) and Search and Rescue teams had stopped all work, and would leave the scene.

“The families were notified of this update yesterday evening. This completes the recovery operation.

“While police will no longer be working at the scene, technology remains in place to monitor any land movements.”

Cordons still in place

The cordon at Mount Maunganui after the landslide was covered in tributes for the people who lost their lives. Photo: RNZ / Lauren Crimp

Cordons remain in place around Adams Avenue, The Mall and Marine Parade.

Anderson said police would work with council and geotechnical experts to determine when it was safe to reduce the cordons.

“These remain in place for the safety of those who remain on the site, but also for the safety of the public.

“We expect to formally hand the scene over to Tauranga City Council in the coming days.”

Next steps

Police have said they would now support any subsequent coronial inquest into the tragedy.

WorkSafe continues to scope its involvement in the next phase of the response.

Police have signed an operational protocol for information-sharing with WorkSafe New Zealand to avoid duplication of efforts and to facilitate the next stage of inquiries.

“Police will be formally speaking to witnesses and gathering as much information that we can to assist WorkSafe,” Anderson said.

Police District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson. Photo: RNZ

“A number of police staff from around the country will be assisting with this next phase of work.”

WorkSafe’s role would be to look into those organisations with a duty of care for people at the holiday park, and whether they met their work health and safety responsibilities.

All six victims formally identified

Superintendent Anderson said, as of Saturday night, all six victims had been formally identified.

The six victims of the Mt Maunganui landslide - Måns Loke Bernhardsson, 20, Lisa Maclennan, 50, Susan Knowles, 71, Sharon Maccanico, 15, Max Furse-Kee, 15, and Jacqualine Suzanne Wheeler, 71. Photo: Supplied

“We are very relieved for the families that all their loved ones have now been returned to them.

“The last 11 days have been extremely difficult for them, waiting for their loved ones to be found and returned to them.”

Police would continue to provide ongoing wraparound support to the families of the victims.

“While we cannot take the pain away, we hope that being re-united with their loved ones can help give them some closure.

“Our family liaison officers have put in an immense amount of work to support these grieving families.

“I could not be more impressed by them in regard to their compassion, dedication and professionalism.”

Hundreds from different regions helped with operation

Anderson commended all agencies involved for their assistance during a difficult operation.

“On reflection, it has been a privilege to work alongside our colleagues, partners and volunteers for a common purpose.

“We have united to bring the families some form of closure out of this absolute tragedy.”

Police have utilised hundreds of staff from across several regions, including specialist staff over the course of this operation.

“At the peak of our operations, close to 100 police staff were assisting on a daily basis.

“We all had one goal and that was to re-unite families with their loved ones, but also to support these families through what has been an incredibly difficult time.

“I’m immensely proud of every single person who has worked tirelessly on this operation.”

By RNZ.