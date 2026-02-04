Live Updates: Waitangi 2026 commemorations begin as Kiingitanga arrive

Join us live as the Kiingitanga and iwi from around the country arrive at the treaty grounds for Waitangi celebrations.

The week began with the National Iwi Chairs Forum meeting on Monday, and on Tuesday, the Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro was welcomed onto the treaty grounds.

On Thursday, members of parliament will arrive at the grounds for an 11am pōwhiri.

Kiingitanga

He mea whakapūmau te hononga o Te Kiingitanga ki Te Tai Tokerau e te whakapākūhātanga o Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu rāua ko te uri o Te Aupouri a Whatumoana Paki.

Nā rāua, ka puta ko Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero Te Tuawhitu, e karangahia tonutia ana e ngā iwi ko Te Kiingi o Te Kotahitanga.

Ka pūrō ake te hononga o Te Kiingitanga me Te Tai Tokerau i te whakaūnga o Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po ki te poari whakahaere o Te Waitangi National Trust.

Ahead of Waitangi commemorations, Te Ao Māori News has gathered the history of the Kīngitanga’s relationship with Te Tai Tokerau.

Ngā mahi whakamahara ki Waitangi i ngā rā o mua

Ko te iho o ngā mahi whakamahara ki Waitangi, he rarau anō i te iwi Māori ki raro i te maru o te kotahitanga. Heoi, arā noa atu ngā takunetanga e āta kitea ai ko ngā mahi porotēhi ki te papawhenua rā.

He mea huataki ake ngā mahi porotēhi o mua i te tau 1973 e te rōpū o Ngā Tamatoa. Ka takaia he here mangu ki ngā ringa, he tohu whakamaharatanga ki ngā whenua Māori kua riro, me te aha, ka rere ngā tīwahatanga pēnei te me kōrero “Whakahōnoretia Te Tiriti (Honour the Treaty)” me te kōrero e mea nei “He hara tāware Te Tiriti (The Treaty is a fraud).”

Ko ngā hautupua pērā i a Eva Rickard, rātou ko Titewhai Harawira, ko Hone Harawira mā ērā i pūkanohi ake i ngā mahi nei, hei kaiarataki i te kōkiritanga o ngā mahi whakahonore i Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Te Tiriti o Waitangi is the founding document of this country and its principles guaranteed Maori equality and partnership with the Crown.

2:25 PM

Justin Tipa shares his thoughts on Waitangi this year, saying it is fitting that Ngāi Tahu iwi are present.

With the pressures te ao Māori is facing as a people, the Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu chair says it is important that Ngāi Tahu uri show their support.

“Nā ngā āhuatanga o te wā, nā ngā whiunga o te wā, e tika ana kia tae ā tīnana mai a Ngai Tahu ki te tū pakihiwi tahi nei ki nga iwi o te motu, ki ngā iwi o te Nōta i ngā whakapātaritari o te wā.”

Justin Tipa shares his thoughts on Waitangi this year.

2:15 PM

Mamae Takerei explained the reasoning behind the Kiingitanga coming onto Waitangi, remembering the passing of the late Ariki Tā Tumu Te Heuheu.

“Ki te kawe mai i te mate o tō tātou Ariki o Tūwharetoa.”

She also spoke of the connection between the Kiingitanga and Te Tai Tokerau, sharing an intimate moment she and Kiingi Tuheitia shared.

Mamae Takerei speaks on the connection between the Kiingitanga and Te Tai Tokerau

1:45 PM

Tuku Morgan has spoken on behalf of the Kiingitanga.

During his whaikōrero, he announced that funds from the upcoming Tūrangawaewae Regatta will be given to support the Northland flood relief.

Kiingitanga spokesperson, Tuku Morgan spoke on the taumata at Waitangi, saying the funds raised from the Tūrangawaewae regatta will go towards Northland floods.

12:50 PM

The Kiingitanga arrive at the treaty grounds, onto Te Whare Rūnanga.

The Kiingitanga have been welcomed onto the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, Te Whare Rūnanga.

Waitangi 2026: Kiingitanga has arrived on Waitangi grounds. Photo by Pukāea.

Waitangi 2026: Haukainga welcoming the hundreds who have arrived on the Waitangi Grounds. Photo by Pukāea.

12:45 PM

The National Iwi Chairs Forum are meeting with the Prime Minister, discussing burning issues within their respective regions.

Aperahama Edwards reflects on the pōwhiri for the Iwi Chairs held at Waitangi earlier this morning, he says this is a chance for iwi leaders to have one-on-one time with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

“It was strategic to utilise the time to ensure that all iwi and rohe had the opportunity to put up those top burning issues that need to be addressed and discussed.”

Ngāti Wai leader Aperahama Edwards speaks on meeting with the Prime Minister and plans for the coming days of Waitangi commemorations.

12PM

The duo is here representing the kākahu brand, Hāpua, weaving together tradition and modern Māori design.

Rangatahi Khloe Mane (left) and Bella Wells (right) holding their Nan’s pūtaiao at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

Nau mai anō ki ngā kōrero arorangi o te wā atu i Te Papa Whenua o Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Follow us here with live updates as we bring you coverage from Waitangi treaty grounds.