Live Updates: Waitangi Day 2026

Later, once the sun has risen we will witness the waka parade.

Wednesday’s events

Commemorations began on Wednesday with the welcoming of the Kiingitanga onto Te Whare Rūnanga and the announcement of flood relief support for the regions affected through the severe weather events of late.

Tukoroirangi Morgan, spokesperson for the Kiingitanga, announced the support on Tuesday, explaining the funds raised from this year’s Tūrangawaewae regatta will be given to the iwi who experienced significant loss due to the severe weather events.

Kiingitanga spokesperson, Tuku Morgan spoke on the taumata at Waitangi, saying the funds raised from the Tūrangawaewae regatta will go towards Northland floods.

Meeting with the Prime Minister

The National Iwi Chairs Forum met with the Prime Minister during Tuesday’s events, a chance to share their concerns with the government and highlight the support needed in each of their regions.

Ngāi Tahu were also in attendance at Waitangi, standing alongside Te Tai Tokerau despite great distances between them.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Chair, Justin Tipa, spoke with Tahu News reporter Shakayla Andrews-Alapaki and said it is important for descendants of Ngāi Tahu to stand in solidarity with Te Tai Tokerau.

Justin Tipa shares his thoughts on Waitangi this year.

Thursday’s events

Day two at Waitangi saw the government and parliamentarians welcomed onto Te Whare Rūnanga.

It afforded the crowds gathered there the opportunity to air their grievances to the government.

Eru Kapa-Kingi spoke on the taumata, saying despite Māori opposing the current coalition government, every party has an agenda against Māori.

“He aha tātou e pōhiri tonu nei i te pūngawerewere ki roto ki tō tātou whare,” he says.

Highlights from the taumata

Rāwiri Waititi took to the taumata kōrero, showing face in Te Tai Tokerau following on-going issues within Te Pāti Māori and the expulsion of Mariameno Kapa-Kingi and Tākuta Ferris last year.

He spoke to issues facing Te Pāti Māori and te iwi Māori, and addressed Eru Kapa-Kingi who had shared his perspectives on the marae ātea.

“E Eru tenā koe, tenā koe te whakatakoto i enā kōrero ki runga i te wāhi tika. kia tāria tātou te kōrero i wēna kōrero, me te mihi, koinei te wāhi tika mō enā kōrero.”

Waitangi Day 2 Highlights

Leaders of the political parties spoke on the taumata, sharing their aspirations for the year ahead.

The speeches started with the likes of Tama Pōtaka, Rāwiri Waititi, and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

Teanau Tuiono from the Greens announced to te iwi Māori who the party’s newest candidates will be for the Māori electoral regions, naming Tania Waikato for Waiariki, Hūhana Lyndon to return to Te Tai Tokerau and contest the seat currently held by Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, and saying former Te Pāti Māori candidate, Heather Te Au-Skipworth will contest the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti seat.

Greens announce their candidates for the 2026 elections

10:30 AM

I hakaina ngā kaihoe o ngā waka ki te tini tāngata.

I hakaina ngā kaihoe o ngā waka

9:45 AM

Kua tere ngā waka nā Ngātokimatawhaorua i ārahi.

Ngatokimatawhaorua sets off

9:30 AM

Te Ao Māori News political reporter Mani Dunlop spoke with Jamie Tahana about Aotearoa’s current political climate and the state of the Waitangi commemorations.

Jamie Tahana speaks on the current political climate and state of Waitangi commemorations today

9:05 AM

Pūkāea reporter Kereama Wright spoke with a tangata tiriti, Emily, who mentioned the importance of Māori culture in developing the next generations.

Importance of Māori culture raising the next generation

5.00 AM

The official Waitangi Day Dawn Karakia has begun.

4.50 AM

Ata mārie, nau mai ki ngā kōrero arorangi o te wā atu i Te Papa Whenua o Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Follow us here with live updates as we bring you coverage from Waitangi Treaty Grounds.