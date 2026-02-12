Rugby league: Māori jersey ‘the pinnacle’ for Kennedy Cherrington

This article was first published on RNZ.

For Kennedy Cherrington, nothing in rugby league carries more weight than the Māori jersey.

Despite playing at a World Cup, in State of Origins, and an NRLW grand final, Cherrington said the Māori jersey sits above them all.

She said the it connects her to something far bigger than the game.

“This kaupapa is everything to me. The Māori jersey is the pinnacle in the game for me personally and I know that’s a shared common feeling by my team-mates. I’ve been fortunate enough to play at World Cups and Origins and Grand Finals, but the Māori jersey is the pinnacle.

“I get to represent not just myself and my whanau, but my ancestors and everything we’ve worked towards being Māori in the land of today. So I just want to take back that narrative and show people that we can showcase our culture and game in one.”

Cherrington will run out alongside younger sister Ruben for the Māori vs Indigenous All Stars clash in Hamilton on Sunday.

“It’s not just a selection of random players. You have to be Māori to play here. So I think that’s the special thing and being surrounded by your own is such a wholesome feeling.

“It’s like all the whanau coming together and you just get to be yourself. This is probably one of the most well connected teams that I’ve been a part of because you share the same heritage.”

Despite growing up more than 2000km from her ancestral home, Cherrington’s connection to her whakapapa remained strong, thanks to her parents.

“They’ve always instilled confidence in us being Māori and learning the Māori way, they always reminded us, showed us where we come from, so we pay homage to our parents and all they had to sacrifice being away from their home because they miss it just as much.

“But obviously everything happens for a reason. We had to come over there for a fresh start and we’ve just harnessed that opportunity that they’ve sacrificed for us. But obviously not having our kapa haka or kohunga growing up has been kind of deflating because that’s what we kind of mourn for being in Australia.”

Cherrington said Māori representation is crucial for young wahine.

“You can’t be what you can’t see. and there’s so many little eyes, both Māori, non-Māori, watching us, looking at us going, ‘I want to be there. I want to be like them.’ And in a world full of a lot of negative things, we just want to be the positivity and the positive role models that they look to, leading the forefront and changing the narrative of how Māori are to be seen.”

Kennedy and Ruben Cherrington will run out together for the Maori All Stars this Sunday. Photo: Instagram

Joining the NRLW in 2020, Cherrington has seen a clear shift in the women’s game, most notably in the support they get from young fans.

“That’s probably been a bit of a pinch me moment, it’s been really, really noticeable. I was once that young girl looking up to people who I wanted to aspire to be like.

“So if someone says hello, I’ll always say hello back. If someone asks for a photo, I’ll always say yes and have a big smile on my face. I’m here, I’m a role model, whether I like it or not, well, I like it. So little eyes are watching you and monkey see monkey do, right? So yeah, that’s what you want to do, inspire the next generation because you were that young person.”

The Parramatta centre is also ensuring the women’s game has a strong players voice, having recently been appointed to the Rugby League Players Association as a player director.

“I’ve just been a big believer in standing up for change and using your voice when others don’t have a voice. So it’s just something that’s been in me since high school, speaking up. So I guess it’s kind of just transcended into rugby league world as well. I love seeing avenues of the game and how things roll and advocating for change.”

That change has been significant in the past six years.

“Some of the girls that have been around since those early days have just seen like, wow, we’ve gone to be basically afterthought to actually being in the forefront of the game itself here in Australia and New Zealand.

“We didn’t even have lockers or proper changing rooms, we were wearing men’s playing gear, had no maternity leave, and none of us having that well-being support. They were expecting a professional product, but not treating us like professionals. So that conversation has changed and it’s just come such a long way.

However Cherrington said more still needs to be done to get on equal footing with the NRL.

“Obviously, a fully professional schedule, that’s a big one. I’d love to see us finally transition slowly into the full-time space. It’ll take some time because I know a lot of the girls have still got full-time jobs, but I think we’d see a massive reflection of quality. I love our game and I just want to see a positive change for our future for our women.”

Locked in at the Eels until 2027, Cherrington did not rule out a potential move to Aotearoa and switch to the Warriors.

“I grew up supporting the Warriors and I do have a special place for them in my heart, beyond 2027? Who knows?”

By Jonty Dine of RNZ.