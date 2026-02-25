Gisborne school principal says liquor store has transformed bus shelter into ‘day club’

Kaiti Red Door Liquor, at Gisborne's Kaiti Mall, faces being unable to renew its licence for the first time in 20 years of operation, after opposition from the nearby school, community and a council inspector. Photo / James Pocock

A Gisborne school principal is opposing a liquor store’s licence renewal as she says the area has become a “local night club or day club”, littered by empty bottles and with men urinating in the street.

However, the liquor store’s representation says the business has operated from the premises for 20 years without any enforcement action or ever being before the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority or District Licensing Committee.

At a District Licensing Committee hearing on Monday, Kaiti School principal Billie-Jean Potaka Ayton was among those who objected to the renewal of the liquor licence for Red Door Liquor Store in Kaiti Hub.

The bus station in front of the hub, across the road from Kaiti School, often became “the local night club or day club”, she told the District Licensing Committee.

Groups of men with speakers, boxes of empty bottles and cans, men urinating and sleeping on the ground could be seen in the area as kids went home, she said.

Groups also congregated on the grass verge by the pedestrian crossing and at the mall toilet block, she wrote in her submission.

The police initially filed opposition but withdrew it after engagement with the applicant, and were present to assist the hearing.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Douglas Lush and the district council’s district licensing inspectorate, Dr Vincenzo Petrella, opposed the application.

Potaka Ayton said she represented over 400 Kaiti School students, 50-plus staff, the board of trustees and the school’s families.

She objected to renewal of the liquor licence because of the store’s proximity to the kura and the ongoing safety risks posed by people who purchased alcohol at the store and drank nearby.

Safety concerns raised by the community included a nanny being verbally harassed as she walked her mokopuna to school past the bus shelter, she said.

The school had contacted the police about the incidents.

Dr Liz Gordon was counsel for the others in objection - resident Kristen Maynard and Oasis Homeless Shelter manager Lizz Crawford.

In her submission, Gordon said the District Licensing Committee must ensure tikanga Māori was incorporated into the proceedings.

Additionally, as Kaiti was a predominantly Māori community, the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi were very relevant, she said.

The social deprivation of the area was noted by the licensing inspector and Medical Officer of Health.

Medical Officer of Health delegate Dawn Meertin said alcohol sold from the store may contribute to significant harm, including domestic and sexual violence, foetal alcohol spectrum disorder, and road deaths and accidents.

The Medical Officer of Health’s written submission said if the applicant were suitable to hold a licence in a vulnerable community like Kaiti, which had among the highest levels of deprivation, they would have tailored their product to minimise harm, including pricing, product and promotion.

Solicitor Sarah Rawcliffe represented the applicant for the licence and director of V D V Ventures Ltd (2001) - Martinus Jan van der Velde.

“The applicant’s directors are committed to operating the premises in compliance with the act,” she said. “It is notable that the police initially filed opposition and have withdrawn it after engagement with the applicant.”

In van der Velde’s submission, he acknowledged the issue with some individuals at the bus stop and wrote he had worked with the police and the Kaiti Hub landlord to implement measures to address concerns.

After police had an opportunity to assess whether the measure had helped, they withdrew opposition to the liquor licence, van der Velde wrote.

“I understand there has been a reduction in calls for service to police since the changes have been made.”

The changes included additional “alcohol-free zone” signage being installed by the Kaiti Hub landlord.

His landlord has also implemented a trespass policy for “unacceptable behaviour” and increased CCTV coverage.

Additionally, van der Velde removed the product “Scrumpy” from sale and had agreed not to have single sales of mainstream beers, RTDs and shots (except in vessels 500ml or over and craft beer), and no exterior advertising of alcohol products and pricing.

Additionally, no alcoholic products were to be displayed on the floor, visible from outside the premises.

“After further discussions with police, we agreed to a minimum price for all single sales of $6.49 per 500ml unit of beer.”

Gisborne District Council’s amended Alcohol Control Bylaw came into effect in October last year and prohibited drinking in an area of Kaiti, including outside the school and hub.

Potaka Ayton said the ban had helped reduce the incidents, but groups remained at the bus stop.

Alcohol harm prevention officer Sergeant Isaac Ngatai said the area was being monitored, but signs had not been put up.

Petrella said the signs would be ready to put up in May or June.

District Licensing Committee chair Pat Seymour and members Roger Matthews and Karen McClutchie visited the bus stop on Sunday afternoon and found an empty DB Draught Beer box and one can among the debris.

However, these could have been there for some time, Seymour said.

A council spokesperson said the decision of the District Licensing Committee would be available in 15 working days.