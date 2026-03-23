‘Revitalisation of carving’ at Whanganui’s Te Ao Hou Marae with building of second workshop underway

Carvers Toiora Hawira, Te Ururangi Rowe, Reina Bennett and Jason Paranihi finishing a new poukaiawha (ridge pole) for Te Ao Hou wharenui. Photo / Noam Mānuka Lazarus

After a productive three years running an on-site carving workshop, Te Ao Hou Marae in Aramoho is building a second one - this time for waka.

Te Ao Hou chairman Geoffrey Hipango (Ātihau-Whanganui, Ngā Wairiki, Ngāti Apa, Ngaa Rauru) said the intergenerational art form of whakairo (carving) had been resting for a while for the marae.

“This is part of the revitalisation of whakairo in Whanganui,” Hipango said.

“We’re establishing a place to attract tribal talent and the next generation of carvers.”

Te Ao Hou is one of many marae on the banks of Te Awa o Whanganui, towards the northeastern edge of the city.

Ngāti Tūpoho, of Te Āti Haunui-a-Pāpārangi iwi, are the residing hapū.

Three years ago, a large on-site whakairo workshop was built next to the wharenui (meeting house), ahead of their plan to fill the interior and front of Te Ao Hou wharenui with whakairo.

There are currently four carvers working on pieces for the wharenui, with others in training on other projects.

They hail from various Whanganui iwi, collaborating from Monday to Friday on projects for the wharenui and personal pieces.

A second carving workshop, specifically for waka, is under construction. Photo / Noam Mānuka Lazarus

Carver Toiora Hawira (Ngaa Rauru) said the marae was one of the most active in the region but the wharenui previously had no whakairo.

“We’re carving the whole front, the maihi, the poukaiawha, the pūkoko,” Hawira said.

“Pūkoko are whakairo on the front of waka, but we’re using it for our wharenui because we are the people of Whanganui awa.”

One of their recent pieces was a pou (post) for Te Pūwaha, the Whanganui port revitalisation project.

The pou is yet to be unveiled at the port.

A new poukaiawha, the prominent ridge pole at the front of a wharenui, is also being carved for Te Ao Hou Marae.

It was made with wooden logs sourced from Rangitīkei awa and Tongariro National Park.

Master carver Jim Tahuparae (Ātihau-Whanganui, Ngā Wairiki, Ngāti Apa, Ngaa Rauru) said the carvings reflected stories from across the region, from Mt Ruapehu to Tangaroa, the ocean.

“E rere kau mai te awa nui nei. Mai i te kāhui maunga ki Tangaroa. Ko au te awa. Ko te awa ko au. [The river flows from the mountains to the sea. I am the river. The river is me.]”

Lead carver Te Ururangi Rowe (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Āti Haunui-a-Pāpārangi) said they were now training future carvers.

Now with 22 years of experience, Te Ururangi Rowe does whakairo and tā moko out of a studio beside the Te Ao Hou carving workshop. Photo / Noam Mānuka Lazarus

“I started when I was 17 but I was in quite a difficult place in life,” Rowe said.

“I had to come back later after I’d restored my mauri.”

He hoped to bring in younger carvers to train but said it could be difficult to find the right people.

“We want the ones with passion,” he said.

Other communal elements at the marae include martial arts three days a week, monthly community meals, and a thriving and diverse garden.

Te Ururangi Rowe with vegetables from the marae garden. Photo / Noam Mānuka Lazarus

Kamokamo, strawberries, avocados, sugarcane and peaches are some of the foods grown in the garden between the wharenui and awa. There are also chickens.

A second on-site workshop is being built specifically for carving canoes.

Rowe hoped school visits and wānanga would soon make use of these areas.

He said whakairo and gardening were ways for men to enhance their mental health.

“Men need guidance. Some have been brought up without themselves put together.”

Te Ururangi Rowe picking kamokamo and squash in the marae garden. Photo / Noam Mānuka Lazarus

“Nine-to-five is a strain on the body so I come here to restore my mauri.”

- NZ Herald