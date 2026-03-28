Rangatahi seek a voice around Ōpōtiki council table

Y2 Hub’s Te Whiu Te Maipi, River Pairama, Kairo Patterson, Cole Edwards, Anubhav Sarkar, Makau Phipps, Psalm Edwardson and Ōpōtiki youth advocate Alex Le Long attended Ōpōtiki District Council meeting on Tuesday to advocate for a youth council. Photo supplied

Rangatahi and youth advocates have presented their aspirations to the Ōpōtiki District Council to have a greater say in council matters.

Founder of youth group Ōpōtiki Rangatahi Pā Alex Le Long brought a group of young people to a recent council meeting to express the need for a youth council for Ōpōtiki.

It was one of three recommendations Le Long made to the council.

She also recommended the council collaborate with Rangitahi Pā to create a long-term safe space for the town’s youth.

“It’s been a dream a long time coming to have a youth centre in Ōpōtiki. One of the ways we could do that is having a youth council,” Le Long said.

“By having the youth on the panel in the youth council there’s more availability to talk clearly with parks and reserves, more connections with Whakatōhea, more connections with property and management specifically aligned into council.

“The main goal is just to have rangatahi at the table. Often we have these hui during school time, when they can’t be here.”

She asked the youth with her to express what a youth council would mean to them.

Creating new leaders, a safer environment for young people, and helping youth who might be struggling were some of the answers.

She also called out the council on not having any youth input into its long-term plan.

She pointed out that both Whakatāne and Kawerau had youth councils.

“Why don’t we have a youth council in Ōpōtiki? I’ve been asking that question for five years now, through two different turnovers of councillors. Our young people deserve a voice on our council.”

Le Long said the youth council would not necessarily require funding from the council.

“We can work together in a collaborative kaupapa with the community and other organisations that are already set up to be able to support this.”

She said Rangitahi Pā had recently set up a charitable trust which had so far raised $150,000.

Mayor David Moore thanked the group for their presentation but warned that “good things take time”.

“We’ve got some challenges ahead, and one of those challenges is surviving as a council, full stop. There will be no future for a youth council if we don’t have a council,” he said.

However, he expressed his interest in having youth input into the council.

“Your voices are heard. This is your building.”

Councillor Curley Keno, who has long been an advocate for a youth council in Ōpōtiki, asked Le Long whether there had been any engagement with youth or schools within Te Whanau a Apanui rohe around the youth council.

Le Long said she had recently received an invitation to speak with them.

“We’re working on building that connection, being able to go out and share what we do and also find out what they want and what support we can give them.”

Long-time councillor Barry Howe recalled that there was an attempt to set up a youth council about 12 to 15 years ago.

He felt the environment within the council would now be friendlier to a youth council.

“Don’t get us wrong in thinking council doesn’t care about our youth. We do, 100 percent. They’re the future. They’re the ones who are going to move our town forward.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.