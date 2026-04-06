Te Tuhi Lewis leads Tall Blacks to historic 3x3 Asia Cup title

History has been made with the New Zealand men’s 3x3 Tall Blacks crowned Asia Cup champions for the first time.

New Zealand defeated Korea 21-15 in the final in Singapore on Sunday.

On the way to the title, the Tall Blacks dethroned defending champions Australia 21-16 in the quarter-final and swept aside Japan by the same margin in the semi-final, with Te Tuhi Lewis “catching fire from deep”, according to FIBA.

Lewis was well supported by teammates Christian Martin, Aidan Tonge and Josh Book, who played key roles in the title run.

Lewis was named tournament MVP and selected in the Team of the Tournament alongside Korea’s Kim SeungWoo and China’s Liu Qianhao.

MVP Te Tuhi Lewis with Team of the Tournament members Liu Qianhao of China and Kim SeungWoo of Korea. Photo / FIBA

FIBA described Lewis as a tournament “standout”, whose clutch scoring powered a championship-winning run for the Tall Blacks.