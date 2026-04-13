Greatsouth blends taonga puoro with indie rock and opens doors worldwide

Greatsouth is creating a new genre of sound that blends storytelling, indie music and taonga pūoro, says Mitiana Arbon, Pacific curator at UBC’s Museum of Anthropology in Vancouver. Photo / Sina Leo

A Māori musician is seeing his work open doors internationally, with museums among those showing early curiosity about his latest project, which fuses traditional instruments into a space rarely associated with Māori or indigenous voices.

Greatsouth says the overseas interest speaks to what it means to be Māori on the global stage.

“The power of being Māori, you can’t beat it. It’s a superpower.”

A space Māori voices don’t usually occupy

The project, Hellhole of the Pacific, blends taonga puoro — traditional Māori musical instruments — with indie and alt-rock.

“It’s about bringing our traditional instruments into a space that’s not typical for Māori voices or narratives — like alternative and indie rock,” says the South Auckland artist.

“Telling our stories in this way feels very new and exciting, like we’re treading in unknown and uncharted waters. Our tūpuna were all about exploring and trying new things, so that’s what excites me about the project.”

Greatsouth, aka Payton Taplin (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, Te Rarawa), says the work weaves together field recordings and the natural sounds of Aotearoa.

It draws on recordings from across Aotearoa — from Pukekiwiriki Pā in Red Hill, South Auckland, to everyday spaces like the Papakura Tavern and a dairy off Great South Road — as the project looks to reimagine Aotearoa’s narratives through an urban Māori lens.

#maoritiktok #indiemusic #indigenoustiktok #māori #fy ♬ original sound - greatsouth @greatsouth Replying to @Koro i had some more parts talking about Te Manukanuka o Hoturoa but it cut lol, but yea my next project is going to be a collision of te ao Māori and te ao Pākehā Had so many tohu on this little haerenga that ill share more on when i have time but was very beautiful experience with my tuakana, reconecting with our tūpuna #nzmusic

“We really wanted the project to look, feel and sound like Aotearoa — grounded in the places and stories we’re telling.

“One of the waiata focuses on Te Mānukanuka o Hoturoa — the Manukau Harbour. We took field recordings there, taking our taonga pūoro to play in that setting and incorporating those sounds into the composition.

“We wanted it to literally transport you to those places.”

From DMs to Museums — curiosity grows

Teasing the track, It’s Getting Hotti on social media — with imagery of rowing on the harbour and a sense of connection stretching back generations — has helped Greatsouth connect with Māori and indigenous communities worldwide.

“I started getting messages from people in Canada, First Nations communities, Australia, the United States and even South America.

“Some of them might not have known much about Māori culture, but there was still that innate feeling of connection.”

The growing international interest has also extended to museums, drawn to the project’s fusion of traditional Māori instruments and contemporary sound.

The initial connection came about through whanaungatanga, via shared art networks in Tāmaki Makaurau — leading to links with a museum in Canada.

“One of our friends, Trish, of Wheke Fortress in Onehunga — that’s how the connection came about,” he says, referring to Dr Patricia Tupou.

Greatsouth says he shared a stripped-back performance as part of introducing the project to international contacts.

“In the initial pitch, I sent through a performance we did last year at the APRA Ake Ake Ake Infinity Sessions at Roundhead Studios.

“It was about a 10-minute clip, mainly guitar and taonga pūoro, and I think off the back of that, they were really taken aback by how we could incorporate those traditional sounds in different ways, just normalising them in more modern formats.”

Greatsouth, who met Mitiana Arbon while the Vancouver-based curator was in Aotearoa, says Arbon quickly connected with the kaupapa. Arbon is Pacific curator at the Museum of Anthropology (MOA) at the University of British Columbia.

He says Arbon was drawn to the project’s fusion of traditional and contemporary sound.

“They really love the project and what we’re trying to do — fusing traditional instruments in a space that’s not typical for Māori or indigenous representation.

“They’re also bringing back a kaupapa called Soundhouse, which brings indigenous artists from around the world together to share their work and take part in wānanga and exchange.”

Arbon, currently in Mā’ohi Nui (French Polynesia), told Te Ao Māori News he was drawn to the project, saying its fusion of sound and storytelling could resonate widely.

“I was attracted by the way Greatsouth is creating a new genre of sound that channels storytelling, contemporary indie music and taonga pūoro — an approach that I believe will be inspiring not only for museum visitors but also a lot of First Nations in Canada.”

He confirmed the museum is endeavouring to bring back its Soundhouse series.

“We are trying to revive the series to bring in more contemporary indigenous musicians.”

The museum already has strong connections to taonga pūoro, with visiting groups having donated instruments to the collection," he says.

Greatsouth is awaiting the outcome of a funding application to Creative New Zealand, which Arbon supported.

“I am hoping that Payton’s funding application will be successful.”

Greatsouth says he hopes the funding will allow him to travel to Canada and take part in the Soundhouse series.

“So hopefully that goes well, and we can go up there and be part of it. That’s pretty amazing — pretty exciting.”

He says the opportunity is not just about performing, but also learning from other indigenous artists.

“I think it’d be a cool opportunity for us to go up and share what we’ve been working on, but also what I’m going to learn.”

Arbon has helped connect Greatsouth with other international institutions, with early engagement from museums in Ireland and Scotland.

Greatsouth says the response has taken him by surprise.

“I was pretty shocked, to be honest. I didn’t expect much interest outside of Aotearoa — but there’s a really cool network out there. Hopefully we’ll get there one way or another.”

The response from overseas has been encouraging, the musician says.

“There’s been some really cool interest in Ireland as well as in Scotland and even Hawai‘i. They’re really receptive and really open — excited to see indigenous sounds and instruments being used in different formats.”

Greatsouth says some institutions have expressed interest in engaging with items in their collections through the project, while also offering support beyond museum spaces.

“They were just real curious — asking questions, like, ‘What can we do? How can we support to get this off the ground?’

“Even going as far as trying to hook me up with venues outside of the museum. I was like, ‘this is cool’.”

In Ireland, Dr Aoife O’Brien, curator of world cultures at the National Museum of Ireland, told Te Ao the museum supports new ways of engaging with its collections.

“The National Museum of Ireland welcomes research on the wide variety of collections it houses. Facilitating access to objects that bring new forms of engagement and allows for new perspectives to emerge is something the museum encourages.”

In Scotland, Dr Mark Hall, a collections officer with Culture Perth and Kinross, had his own take on the project.

“It is always satisfying to hear of new framings for older traditions: fusion and hybridity is the lifeblood of culture in many respects.”

Hall says the project, from what he understood, sounded like a compelling example of musical experimentation.

“It sounds (no pun) like a powerful musical experiment, one that highlights the value of traditional music and resets its contemporary value in newer musical styles and grounding both in the land’s natural sounds.

“In a Scottish context and its vibrant experimental music scene around reinvented traditional music, I am sure such a project will be of strong interest.”

Photo / Greatsouth Instagram

Greatsouth says the international response has reinforced his focus on telling local stories.

“I love that people are drawn to our stories. A lot of my art is intentionally local — I want to hear more of our authentic selves in our work.

“This project is born out of place — Aotearoa, Papakura, the North, the Waikato — and the fact it’s resonating overseas is what inspires me to keep going.”

This latest project builds on earlier work, as Greatsouth continues to evolve his sound and artistic direction.

Greatsouth‘s Hellhole of the Pacific is set for release mid-year.

“I’m honestly so excited to get it out there — and to perform it as well.”