‘Massively exciting’ - Building a home worthy of ancient Anaweka waka

Mohua iwi want to build a new home for the Anaweka waka on Commercial Street, next to the Golden Bay Museum. Photo: Fineline Architects.

Tasman residents will soon be able to have their say on plans to build a new home for the “highly significant” Anaweka waka.

The waka fragment was at least 650 years old and was dug up 14 years ago on Golden Bay’s west coast.

Thought to be part of a double-hulled Māori ocean-voyaging waka, the artefact has been described as Aotearoa’s “most significant archaeological find”.

“Hence… the importance of producing a facility that’s worthy of it,” says Chris Hill, one of the kaitiaki of the taonga.

Working group member Chris Hill said the “highly significant” artefact needs an appropriate home. Photo: Max Frethey.

The working group collaborating on the future of the waka have proposed building a new home for it – a wharewaka.

The preferred location is Tākaka’s Pioneer Park, at 79–81 Commercial Street, adjacent to the existing Golden Bay Museum.

The current design proposes a shared welcoming space for the museum and wharewaka, with efficiencies hoped to arise for the two facilities by operating closely together.

Pioneer Park, a council reserve, is already designated for use as a museum.

Tasman District Council had previously agreed to the use of the land in principle, subject to public consultation.

On Thursday, the council agreed to consult the public on the location after an update from those involved in the wharewaka project.

“We’ve really only just built on our momentum and continued to bring the dream to life,” said Jenna Neame, general manager of business and operations at Ngāti Tama.

Ngāti Tama, with Ngāti Rārua and Te Ātiawa, comprise Manawhenua ki Mohua, one of the two claimants of the waka, the other being Ngāti Kuia.

The Anaweka waka has spent the last 14 years being preserved and dried and is now ready to be housed. Photo: Max Frethey.

Both claimants are supportive of the wharewaka plan.

At this stage in the project, the working group “really need” security on the land.

“The work that we’ve done to date and where we hope to go with it cannot be achieved if we cannot access the land,” Neame told the council.

“We have to be really careful with our limited resources as to how much we commit at any one time. Decisions, like [those to consult], are quite fundamental to avoid sunk cost… or to reduce risk.”

While elected members did agree to consult, some councillors had concerns about the future costs for the council.

Councillor Mark Greening said elected members were putting “cart before horse” by consulting before potential council costs, such as for modifying the council-owned Golden Bay Museum or holding a formal hearing process for use of the reserve land, were known.

“Until people understand the financial implications of what you’re proposing, it’s very hard for them to know whether they should support it or not.”

He wanted the consultation, expected to cost $200 for newspaper advertising, to be postponed and rolled into the council’s long-term plan consultation next year.

Neame advised that a delay of that length would be “damaging” for the relationships they had built with potential funders.

Nevertheless, Greening voted against consulting now, saying the council needed to be “conscious of our spend”.

“[The project] would lose its momentum, and that’s unfortunate, but the project wouldn’t stop… we need to be a bit prudent.”

Councillor Timo Neubauer also questioned whether the working group would be seeking ongoing council support for its operating costs.

Neame replied that the working group wasn’t currently seeking council funding.

If, after consultation, the council agreed to use Pioneer Park for the wharewaka, the working group could then complete detailed design work, apply for the necessary consents, and develop the operating and ownership model, she said.

“It’s too early to say what that looks like because we needed to get to a point where we can understand the nature of the building and the nature of what all those costs will be.”

Residents will be asked their thoughts on whether Pioneer Park was a suitable location for the wharewaka alongside questions about leasing land for the facility.

Several trees in the park would need to be cut down for the project, though some create maintenance issues for the museum, and the pioneers’ memorial would also need to be moved.

The pioneers memorial at Pioneers Park will need to be relocated, and several trees will need to be cut down, for the wharewaka to be built on the site. Photo: Max Frethey.

The memorial has been relocated in the past, and the Golden Bay Community Board has already been discussing possible alternative sites.

In addition to showcasing the Anaweka waka, the facility would explore the mātauranga Māori of celestial navigation and waka building, provide a space to display the museum and iwi’s more-than-1000 taonga, and contain an exhibition space.

“This could be a real elevation for our little town and certainly significant regionally and for the district to have this go ahead,” Hill said.

“It’s so unusual to be able to see something wooden that is 600 years old in this country. I think it’s a massively exciting project,” agreed Mayor Tim King.

Local Democracy Reporting is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air