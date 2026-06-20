New Indigenous Protected Area creates one of the NT’s largest conservation corridors

The Mimal community gathered for a celebration to mark the historic dedication of the IPA. Photo: supplied to NITV.

I whakaputahia tuatahia tēnei atikara e NITV i Ahitereiria.

A celebration near Bulman, a remote community around 400 kilometres southeast of Darwin, has marked the signing of a new conservation agreement that will see 1.6 million hectares of land protected by Traditional Owners in south central Arnhem Land.

The Mimal Indigenous Protected Area (IPA) covers places of deep cultural significance, including rock art, dreaming lines, and sacred sites, as well as nine threatened species.

Those include the Northern Quoll, Gouldian Finch and Leichardt’s Sawfish. Additionally, two curlew species are listed nationally as critically endangered, three species are listed as endangered, and 12 as vulnerable.

The community celebration recognises years of work by Traditional Owners to secure formal protection for the area and strengthen local stewardship of Country. Photo: supplied to NITV.

The Dalabon, Rembarrnga and Mayili landowners and custodians of the Mimal management area have an unbroken history of connection to Country and caring for Country.

Caring for Country in the Mimal area has been undertaken through ranger programs in various forms since the late 1990s.

The Mimal Land Management Aboriginal Corporation will be responsible for the management of the IPA.

Special Envoy for Remote Communities and local MP, Marion Scrymgour, says the new agreement is a “huge win” for the local community.

“It will deliver long term economic benefits while also protecting culture and Country for the generations to come,” the Tiwi woman said.

“Traditional Owners have managed their Country since time immemorial, and this IPA showcases traditional practices and knowledge can complement modern land conservation techniques.”

The Mimal Indigenous Protected Area (IPA) is located in the south of Central Arnhem Land in the NT. Source: NITV

The Mimal IPA overlaps with the Warddeken, Djelk, south east Arnhem Land and Arafura Swamp IPAs and borders the Wongalara Sanctuary, creating one of the Northern Territory’s largest Indigenous-owned conservation corridors.

Federal Minister for the Environment Murray Watt says the Mimal IPA contributes to Australia’s commitment to protect 30 per cent of land by 2030.

Just under 25 per cent of Australia’s land mass is currently protected.

“We’re well underway to reaching that target and IPAs are providing more than half of that contribution,” Minister Watt said.

“This will continue to grow thanks to our commitment to create new and expanded Indigenous Protected Areas via the $250 million Australian Bushland program.”

Minister for Indigenous Australians Malarndirri McCarthy says it will create more local jobs and greater social and economic benefits for the community.

“The Albanese government is proud to back Traditional Owners and First Nations communities to manage land and sea Country ... delivering positive outcomes for the environment as well as employment and economic development opportunities,” Minister McCarthy said.

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