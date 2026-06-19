Whānau say ‘never again’ after reports expose unlawful treatment of autistic Māori child

The whānau of an 11-year-old autistic Māori girl who was handcuffed, restrained and injected with antipsychotic medication after being mistaken for a 20-year-old mental health patient say the ordeal has left their daughter traumatised and their trust in the state shattered.

Two reports released on Friday, including an independent inquiry under the Mental Health Act and a Health and Disability Commissioner investigation, found the child was unlawfully restrained and medicated after a cascade of failures by police and health staff.

The findings have prompted calls for accountability, further legal action and widespread reforms aimed at preventing similar harm to vulnerable children.

“This whole process has been overwhelming and even daunting at times,” the whānau said in a statement.

“Our beloved tamaiti is our taonga. She was just 11 years old. She is autistic, distressed, and needed support to get safely home.

“Instead, at a moment of profound vulnerability, she was met with force rather than care.”

The whānau say their daughter still experiences traumatic flashbacks and feelings of unsafety more than a year after the incident.

“Now, our focus is on helping her feel safe again. We are determined to ensure that no other tamaiti, and no other whānau goes through what we have.

“Never again.”

What happened?

On the morning of 9 March 2025, police found the distressed child near a bridge and transported her to Waikato Hospital.

Unable to communicate her identity and carrying no identification, she was initially assessed by staff who noted she appeared child-like and may have autism.

At 8.30am, police contacted the emergency department saying they had identified her as a 20-year-old woman already known to mental health services and under a compulsory treatment order.

Staff accepted that identification and her records were changed from “unidentified” to those of the adult patient.

She was admitted to the Henry Rongomau Bennett Centre under compulsory powers and transferred to Ward 36.

Throughout the day staff observed behaviour including curling into a ball, covering her ears and refusing medication.

Attempts to administer oral medication failed and shortly after midday she was physically restrained and injected with haloperidol and promethazine. Around eight hours later she was restrained a second time and given another dose.

Minutes after the second injection, police phoned the ward to advise they had made a mistake.

The patient was not the 20-year-old woman known to mental health services.

She was an 11-year-old autistic girl who had been reported missing by her family.

Her mother was contacted and arrived at the ward, taking her daughter home later that evening.

Multiple opportunities were missed

Investigators found there were numerous opportunities where the true circumstances of the child could have been recognised.

Staff initially questioned whether she resembled a child and considered autism as a possible explanation for her presentation.

The crisis team initially declined direct admission to the mental health ward, and emergency department nurses recorded that she appeared frightened and hid in corners.

Yet those concerns were overtaken once police supplied the incorrect identification.

The emergency department medical team never assessed her, a missed opportunity highlighted by reviewers. No next of kin were contacted before her status was changed from an unidentified patient to the 20-year-old woman.

Even after she arrived on Ward 36, staff documented child-like behaviours, including curling into a ball and covering her ears. Despite low aggression scores and repeated refusal of oral medication, she was restrained twice and injected with psychotropic medication.

Police only discovered the error and contacted the ward after the second injection had already been administered.

Key findings from the inquiries

The Health and Disability Commissioner found Health New Zealand breached three consumer rights, concluding services were not delivered with reasonable care and skill, failed to account for the child’s disability needs and did not uphold her dignity.

The independent Section 95 inquiry found the central failure was the lack of a formal process to verify the girl’s identity and said staff were unaware of existing safeguards.

Investigators also found there was no lawful basis for either restraint event or the administration of medication, even if staff genuinely believed they were treating the adult patient. The threshold for urgent treatment had not been met.

The inquiry found no evidence of bad faith by clinicians, but warned of what it described as an “institutionalisation of care”, where antipsychotic medication had become part of a one-size-fits-all approach at the expense of critical thinking, consent and de-escalation.

The Health and Disability Commissioner went further, stating it was reasonable to assume the incident would not have occurred had she not been disabled and non-verbal in the circumstances.

Possible legal action

Because of the seriousness of the case, the Health and Disability Commissioner has referred it to the Director of Proceedings, who will decide whether further action should be taken.

That could include disciplinary proceedings before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal, action before the Human Rights Review Tribunal, or both.

Photo: File.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority, which oversaw Police’s investigation, agreed the officers had acted in good faith and found their actions did not amount to misconduct or neglect of duty.

While acknowledging the identification process was ultimately flawed, the Authority said the initial detention was reasonable in the circumstances and encouraged Police and Waikato Hospital to review their identification processes.

What changes have been recommended?

The Section 95 inquiry made 11 recommendations, including:

• Updating national policies for identifying unknown patients.

• Improving information sharing between police and hospitals.

• Strengthening admission and medication procedures.

• Ensuring there is a lawful basis for compulsory treatment.

• Expanding cultural support within mental health services.

• Increasing autism and neurodiversity training.

• Updating restraint policies and practices.

• Improving peer support and whānau engagement.

Health New Zealand says many recommendations from an earlier rapid review have already been implemented, including a national policy for unidentified patients and mandatory medical assessments for unidentified patients presenting to emergency departments.

Some work around police information-sharing and legal safeguards remains ongoing.

Calls for accountability

The whānau are seeking a formal public apology from the Prime Minister, relevant ministers and agency leaders, alongside an independent review into the treatment of disabled people across government systems.

They say accountability must extend beyond individuals to the systems and cultures that allowed the failures to occur.

“All these staff still get to go to work every day, carry on as normal and have a whole Police and Health system stand beside them in support of everything they did. Illegal or not.

“But what about the rights of tamariki Māori, autistic children, Tāngata Whaikaha disabled children, and all children? What about putting them at the heart of every decision for a change?”

The calls are being backed by National Iwi Chairs Forum leaders Dame Naida Glavish and Rahui Papa, who said the reports revealed “a failure to recognise the humanity, mana and rights of a mokopuna Māori and tāngata whaikaha”.

“That child is a mokopuna, a living expression of whakapapa,” Papa said.

“The Crown must demonstrate how it will ensure that no other mokopuna, Tāngata Whaikaha whānau experience this cruel treatment ever again.”

Disability advocate Dr Huhana Hickey welcomed changes already underway but warned they remained too focused on process rather than rights.

“The plan shows institutional activity, but not enough evidence of rights-based, mana-enhancing, child-safe, disability-led change,” she said.

“I would be concerned that Health NZ may be closing actions because documents, audits, and policies exist, rather than because the conditions that allowed this harm have been removed.”

Lead Minister’s initial response

Whilst Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey acknowledged that at the heart of this report is a young girl and her whānau who have endured a deeply traumatic and entirely avoidable experience.

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey.

“Health New Zealand failed this young person and her family. The safeguards that exist under the Mental Health Act were not followed, resulting in a serious breach of the protections that exist for some of our most vulnerable people.”

“I am clear that I always expect full compliance with the Act. It is my expectation that Health New Zealand will provide the wraparound support this young person and her family may continue to need going forward.”

The Minister also expects Health New Zealand to roll out the new identification policy nationwide and for relevant staff to be trained.

“I have also made it clear to HNZ that they must implement all the recommendations from the review as quickly as possible and do everything they can to ensure this does not happen to anyone else in New Zealand.”

“I will be receiving updates on how this review is being implemented.”

Doocey confirmed he has received the whānau statement and request, saying he “will work through this”.

“I would be more than happy to meet with the family to talk through this further and go through any remaining concerns they may have. I will be reaching out to them through their representative to offer this.”