New whare ‘making a dent’ in Te Tai Tokerau’s significant housing need

Te Pouahi o Te Taitokerau Trust, in partnership with Te Tii (Waitangi) B3 Trust, has opened eight new houses in Waitangi, Bay of Islands.Photo credit:Supplied/Advance Build

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Eight new homes have opened for whānau in Waitangi, Bay of Islands - the first new papakāinga housing development on the whenua in more than 50 years.

The papakāinga was developed as part of a partnership between Ahu Whenua Trust Te Tii (Waitangi) B3 Trust and Northland housing provider Te Pouahi o Te Taitokerau Trust.

Te Pouahi o Te Taitokerau Kaihautū Kris MacDonald told RNZ Te Tii B3 Trust owns a number of houses in and around Waitangi, but this was the first opportunity they have had to modernise some of their housing and provide opportunities for their whānau to move into warm, dry homes.

“With this pāpakainga they had four homes that had come to the end of their life, they were asbestos ridden, they weren’t occupied, so we were able to clear those sections, those four sections, and put a total of eight houses, new housing, for their whānau.”

Te Tii (Waitangi) B3 Trust chairman George Riley said among the drivers of the development was the Trust’s recognition that their housing stock is aged, requiring significant ongoing maintenance and healthy homes compliance.

Te Pouahi Trustees and stakeholders celebrate the opening of eight new houses at Waitangi - From left to right: Te Pouahi Chair Pita Tipene, Trustee Bree Davis, Rangitāmiro CE Te Rōpu Poa, Toa Faneva Regional Director, MHUD, Te Pouahi GM Kris MacDonald, Regan Simpkin and Joseph Simpkin Advance Build.Supplied/Advance Build

“As kaitiaki of this land, we are committed to ensuring the whenua can provide not just homes, but stability and belonging for those who need it most.”

Construction of the homes began in October 2025, with the first house transported to the site in early 2026. The eight new whare will prioritise kaumātua and kuia.

MacDonald said the houses will be affordable rentals and there is already a mix of whānau moving in, from young families, to kaumātua, to intergenerational families.

“Our model works on the basis that, you know, they’re paying no more than $350 a week for their rental. It will be collected and owned by the Trust, and over time that Trust pays Te Pouahi back for the building.”

MacDonald said there is a significant need for housing across Te Tai Tokerau, although various iwi organisations have been building a lot of new homes which is “making a dent” in that need.

“But in places like Hokianga, to some extent along the coast, some have been affected by weather events, we can see the need surfacing, particularly for those whānau returning to their whenua to live.”

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