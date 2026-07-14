Ngāti Ruanui with South Taranaki majority against joining New Plymouth

Ngāti Ruanui wants two councils for Taranaki, along with a huge majority of South Taranaki residents who answered an online council questionnaire.

94 percent of 1200 respondents to a South Taranaki District Council (STDC) survey opposed merging with New Plymouth in the nationwide shake-up of councils.

The Government has ordered councils to amalgamate, saying it will bring simpler and cheaper local government.

It’s given councils until 9 August to come up with reform proposals.

STDC and Stratford District Council are keen to combine into a unitary authority, excluding the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC).

Te Runanga o Ngāti Ruanui policy manager Graham Young spoke first at public submissions on the reforms at STDC on Monday.

Graham Young presented Ngāti Ruanui's call for South Taranaki to maintain a voice in the Government's council shake-up. Photo: supplied.

Young said change should be based on what would work for Taranaki, not what looked simplest on paper.

“Ngāti Ruanui supports reform that is practical, locally grounded, and capable of strengthening the relationship between local government, iwi, and communities.”

“The two-unitary-authority model is the most credible, balanced, and workable pathway.”

Young said South and Central Taranaki had distinct geographic, cultural, social, and economic connections.

He urged councillors not to undervalue the relationships built between iwi, decision-makers and the community.

“Once relationships are diluted, they are difficult to rebuild.”

New Plymouth’s 90,000 people are 70 percent of Taranaki’s population, and NPDC is holding open the option of a single unitary authority for the entire region.

Submitters at Monday’s STDC meeting feared being swamped.

Former mayor Ross Dunlop was one of the submitters against South Taranaki merging with New Plymouth. Photo: LDR.

Former mayor Ross Dunlop warned against assuming a bigger council would save money.

“I absolutely encourage and emphasise that we’ve really got to bat for South Taranaki.”

He said average rates in New Plymouth were $3600 compared to South Taranaki’s $2900.

“Straight away they’re a more expensive place to run.”

Noel Baylis from Grey Power also questioned whether bigger was better.

Baylis said members wanted the best access to local councillors and services to get things done.

“Having one unitary council we believe a lot of that would be taken away from us, distanced from us.”

Pātea community board chair Jacq Dwyer said STDC gave an effective voice to the small towns and feared that would be lost in a unitary authority dominated by New Plymouth.

Pātea community board's Jacq Dwyer says a southern council would have more of an ear for small town needs. Photo: LDR.

Dwyer said she could always pick up the phone to Mayor Phil Nixon.

“This is what I love about our council: You’re so approachable … you understand what we want, and you actually listen to us.”

No submitters spoke in favour of amalgamating with New Plymouth.

On Tuesday, the Taranaki Regional Council – due to be abolished in 2028 – will consider whether to continue working with New Plymouth on proposals, including a possible single Taranaki council.

Stratford District Council also debates the issue on Tuesday, and its Mayor, Neil Volzke, was invited to speak at the STDC meeting.

Volzke said community representation was a core issue, although it might cost slightly more.

“A single unitary might well be a cheaper option… and that has to be balanced against the cost of maintaining more local voice.”

“Are people willing to pay that cost?”

LDR is local body journalism funded by RNZ and NZ on Air