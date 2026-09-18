Selwyn appoints mana whenua representative as Government axes voting rights

Puamiria Parata-Goodall being sworn in as mana whenua representative by Selwyn mayor Lydia Gliddon. Photo: JONATHAN LEASK/LDR

Selwyn’s mayor has welcomed someone who “carries so much mana” to join the council for the rest of the term.

Puamiria Parata-Goodall was formally appointed as Selwyn District Council’s mana whenua representative at a meeting on Wednesday.

Parata-Goodall Puamiria (Ngāi Tahu, Kāti Māmoe, Waitaha, Ngāti Kahungunu) will have speaking rights, but no voting rights at all full council meetings.

She will also sit on the finance and performance committee and the audit and risk committee, with speaking and voting rights – for now.

The day before her appointment, the Government announced it will progress with legislation taking away the voting rights of non-elected members of council committees, which is likely to come into effect in six months.

The appointment passed unanimously, though Cr Elizabeth Mundt – who attended the meeting remotely – didn’t vote.

Mundt did not respond to a request for comment on whether her non-vote was related to being the Selwyn candidate for New Zealand First, which maintains a firm stance against the inclusion of unelected mana whenua representatives in local government.

Mayor Lydia Gliddon said the council already made the unanimous decision they wished to have a mana whenua representative in March, and it was an “important moment for our council” to be accepting the person put forward by Te Taumutu Rūnanga.

“We couldn’t have asked for someone that carries so much mana, that actually we feel really honoured to have such a representative put forward.”

Puamiria Parata-Goodall at the Selwyn District Council table after being formally appointed as mana whenua representative for Te Taumutu Rūnanga. Photo: JONATHAN LEASK/LDR

Parata-Goodall will bring “considerable experience, knowledge, but importantly you bring your voice and perspective, and the history of our district.”

“We have a significant programme of work, so you are a brave wāhine toa.”

After being sworn in, Parata-Goodall took her seat at the table.

“I am before you humbled, excited and nervous as hell, but mostly grateful.

“I know this role is not simply an opportunity to contribute, but a responsibility to serve.”

Parata-Goodall said she planned to make decisions “with the future in mind”.

“For me, it’s all about legacy.

“What are we leaving behind for our mokopuna, for our grandchildren?

“That is the measure I want to bring to this table.”

Remuneration for the mana whenua representation is funded from general rates and based on the councillor salary of $73,628 per year.

Parata-Goodall succeeds former mana whenua representative Megen McKay, who held the role in the last term of council and is now a Ngāi Tahu Councillor at Environment Canterbury.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.