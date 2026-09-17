Te Pāti Māori co-leader ejected from Parliament after c-word clash

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer has been ejected from Parliament after using the c-word during a heated debate on the Government’s move-on orders legislation.

Ngarewa-Packer was ordered to leave the debating chamber on Thursday after Associate Health Minister Casey Costello raised a point of order, telling Assistant Speaker Maureen Pugh the Te Pāti Māori MP had used the word and that she believed it had been directed at the chair.

Ngarewa-Packer said the word when sitting down after MP Oriini Kaipara was warned by the Speaker to watch her language after she referred to a bill as ‘crap’ and bullcrap’.

“The fact that it has been used once in this House does not make it common use. I find it particularly offensive and disrespectful to you, Madam Speaker,” Costello said.

Asked by Pugh where the comment had been directed, Costello replied: “It was directed at you, Madam Speaker.”

Ngarewa-Packer then rose to speak to the point of order and acknowledged she had used the word.

“Yes, it was me. And three times the word c*** has been used in this House, by the Government.

Ngarewa-Packer continued, appearing to argue there was an inconsistency over what language was considered acceptable in the House.

“And so either that word is offensive, or ball crap is”, she said, before being cut off.

Pugh then ordered her from the chamber.

“I personally find that offensive, and I’ll ask the member to leave the chamber,” Pugh said.

Labour’s Willie Jackson then rose on a point of order, saying he did not wish to challenge Pugh’s ruling but questioning why Ngarewa-Packer had been ejected when the same word had previously been used in the House.

Pugh repeatedly instructed Jackson to sit down before ordering him to leave.

After Jackson continued speaking, Pugh asked for the Sergeant-at-Arms to assist him from the chamber.

The confrontation came as MPs debated the Summary Offences (Move-on Orders) Amendment Bill under urgency. Parliament says the legislation would give Police the power to issue move-on orders to manage low-level disorderly behaviour and prevent it escalating.

Ngarewa-Packer’s ejection comes after ACT deputy leader Brooke van Velden used the same expletive during Question Time in May 2025 without being ordered from the chamber.

Van Velden was quoting language used in a newspaper column criticising female Cabinet ministers over the Government’s pay equity changes.

At the time, Gerry Brownlee did not require her to withdraw, apologise or leave the chamber, although he told MPs afterwards that while van Velden had been quoting commentary from a news article, “it may have been better to refrain from one word that was fully expressed”.