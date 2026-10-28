Thumbs up in the dark: Missing hunter found safe in Far North

A man has been rescued from the Warawara Forest near Mitimiti in the Far North after spending several hours separated from his hunting party.

Police say the alarm was raised about 7 pm on Sunday after the man became separated from the group in the steep terrain of the Warawara mountain ranges.

Te Ao Māori News understands the man who was found to be Chico Paparoa of Kareponia, Far North.

Chico Paparoa - Photo: Supplied

Detective Sergeant Ryan Cooper says the hunting party spent several hours searching before notifying Police.

“A GPS dog collar provided a starting point for where he was last seen, and teams set off just after 10.30 pm.”

Police Land Search and Rescue teams, supported by members of the Mitimiti community, searched through the night.

Rescuers used sound-line techniques when visibility was limited by dense vegetation and difficult terrain.

Just after 1.30 am, search teams heard a voice confirming the man was safe and giving them a rough indication of his location.

“Dense vegetation made the search challenging, with aerial search crews taking 30 minutes to locate him.

“As Eagle hovered above the hunter, a spotlight pinpointed his location, and a quick thumbs up provided reassurance that he was uninjured,” Detective Sergeant Cooper says.

Manaakitanga praised

Police have acknowledged the efforts of hau kāinga and the Mitimiti community, who mobilised to support the search and provided a base and kai for rescuers.

“This rescue is a reminder that no matter how well you know a forest or hunting spot, a situation can quickly turn dangerous, particularly when you’re underprepared.”

In a social media post, the Paparoa whānau also thanked communities across the Far North for their support.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to the Kaitaia community and Mitimiti community for their big effort to locate our boy Chico Paparoa.

“We appreciate you all, especially the rescue helicopter for their mahi, all the rescue people on the ground, big mihi to you all for your help. Thank you all so much, appreciated.”

Police are reminding whānau heading out hunting to tell someone where they are going and when they expect to return.

“Ensure you’re dressed for the conditions; have adequate food and water; and take a reliable means of communication.”