NZ Warriors nurturing future generations

A new generation of New Zealand Rugby League players has been working with the One Warriors team members in schools this week, including Waiau Pā School near Papakura.

The initiative is part of the New Zealand Warriors community well-being programmes.

“We hope that the kids get a feeling for what rugby league is and what it can be, so we create kids who are excited about education and excited about physical activity, which we know has dropped off in the past, and just for the kids to have a good laugh, have some fun," Warriors wahine toa Charlotte Scanlan says.

Scanlan is a current Kiwi Ferns player and also played for the Women's Rugby Sevens. Now she's teaching the next generation.

“I think the country schools are just so appreciative. They absolutely loved seeing us down there when we went to Hastings. The haka was amazing - it was just a completely different vibe because the Auckland schools do get a lot. They're very blessed in all the teams they get to see.”

Scanlan wasn't the only Warriors player on hand to run the Prepare to Perform programme. Players from the men's team were also there.

“When you see the kids' excitement, how much they love running around, how much they love ripper, how much they love rugby league, how much they love the Warriors, yeah it just makes your day so much better.”

The programme is now being extended to other schools around the country.