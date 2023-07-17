Thousands enjoy spectacular Puanga Matariki celebrations in Bay of Islands

Video / Supplied

One of Aotearoa's most spectacular Matariki celebrations has been enjoyed by an estimated 5000 people in the Bay of Islands over the weekend.

The Te Tau Hou Māori Puanga Matariki Celebrations, developed in collaboration with local iwi, featured Matariki-focused community activities, music and workshops throughout the day, leading into an evening of entertainment along the Paihia waterfront, including a waka arrival against the backdrop of an overhead fireworks display.

Source / Supplied

The display commenced with a waiata performed by Northland’s opera star, Kawiti Waetford, followed by a narrated story that acknowledged those who have passed, the arrival of Kupe and the creation of Matariki. This story written by Ngati Kawa Taituha and Heeni Hoterene also explained the meaning to Ngāpuhi of the star Puanga.

“For us, this event marked a moment of true respect for our Māori history and beliefs. It was in this special place, Pēwhairangi, where Tiriti o Waitangi was signed," Ma 22.tariki Pēwhairangi cultural director, Heeni Hoterene, said in a release Monday morning.

"I felt I could finally see the coming together of our multiple cultures and the respect for Māori customs and practices. We have been apart for so long and the kahui whetu (stars) are bringing us all together,” she said.

The Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival continues for one more week with art exhibitions and feast experiences, including the Tohunga Tumau: Puanga Matariki Dinner on Saturday, July