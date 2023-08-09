Manu Sāmoa unveils its Rugby World Cup team in style

National rugby teams are preparing for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, in the past few days revealing their 33-man squads for the tournament in France this September.

Three Pacific Island powerhouses, Fiji, Tonga, and Sāmoa will be appearing.

Manu Sāmoa, leading the pack, was the first international team to unveil its squad.

Manu Samoa players singing their national anthem before a match against Japan

The team features three former All Blacks, Lima Sopoaga, Steven Luatua, and Charlie Faumuina alongside former Wallaby Christian Leali’ifano.

The announcement of the Manu Sāmoa Rugby team was unlike any other, as it took a heartfelt and community-oriented approach.

Via social media, different villages took the initiative to announce the players’ names while showering them with words of encouragement.

Rugby Samoa chairman Tuilaʻepa Saʻilele Malielegaoi emphasised the significance of playing for their motherland.

“It’s not an easy opportunity to play for that flag (Sāmoa).

“We call it the flag of freedom, from all those faces that came to Sāmoa and subjected Sāmoa to a lot of bad activities, making us like slaves.”

Ben Lam, the renowned try-scoring machine and former Hurricane player, secured his spot in the squad after missing the Pacific Nations Cup where Manu Sāmoa secured second place, falling only to Fiji.

Head coach Seilala Mapusua articulated the weight he feels being the head coach.

“As we journey to the World Cup we understand the responsibility we have that comes with representing Sāmoa.”

In a poignant reminder, Tuilaʻepa urged the future players of their team to come back and play for Sāmoa.

“This is a reminder to all of you that are Sāmoan, that grow up and call yourselves a Sāmoan, you must never forget where your roots are.”

Manu Samoa has partnered with singer Lesā Lani Alo to release an inspirational anthem for the World Cup.

The song, Centre Stage, seeks to ignite the team’s spirit and set the tone for Its role in the tournament.

The Manu Sāmoa Rugby World Cup Squad 2023 is: Nigel Ah wong (centre, Moana Pasifika); Michael Alaalatoa (prop, Leinster); Brian Alainu’uese (lock, Toulon); Paul Alo-Emile (prop, Stade Français); So’otala Fa’aso’o (back-row, unattached); Miracle Fai’ilagi (lock, Moana Pasifika); Charlie Faumuina (prop, Toulouse); Ed Fidow (wing, Rugby New York Ironworkers); Neria Foma’i (wing, Moana Pasifika); Ben Lam (wing, Montpellier); Seilala Lam (hooker, Perpignan); Jordan Lay (prop, Blues); Christian Leali’ifano (fly-half/centre, Moana Pasifika); Fritz Lee (No 8, Clermont); Alai D’Angelo Leuila (fly-half, Moana Pasifika); Steven Luatua (back-row, Bristol Bears); Sama Malolo (hooker, San Diego Legion); Tumua Manu (centre, Pau); Melani Matavao (scrum-half, Samoa Sevens); Theo McFarland (lock, Saracens); Alamanda Motuga (back-row, Moana Pasifika); Duncan Paia’aua (centre, Toulon); Taleni Seu (back-row, Toyota); ; UJ Seuteni (centre, La Rochelle); Sam Slade (back-row, Moana Pasifika); Lima Sopoaga (fly-half, Shimizu Blue Sharks); Jordan Taufua (back-row, Lyon); Jonathan Taumateine (scrum-half, Moana Pasifika); Danny Toala (centre, Moana Pasifika); Luteru Tolai (hooker, Moana Pasifika); and Chris Vui (lock, Bristol Bears).

*one more player to come