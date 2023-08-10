Prison labour history unearthed in new pukapuka

A new book by archivist Jared Davidson has unveiled a lesser-known aspect of New Zealand’s colonial history - the significant role of forced prison labor in constructing the country’s foundational infrastructure.

The book, titled Blood & Dirt, brings attention to the use of coerced labor in building tracks, roads, ports, buildings, and Crown forests during the colonial era.

One of the striking revelations in Davidson’s work is the involvement of Māori political prisoners in forced labor.

The book paints a grim picture of the conditions, often marked by harsh treatment and a high rate of fatalities.

Despite these revelations, successive governments have not formally acknowledged the historical reality according to Davidson.

“If this book can contribute to that conversation – and people can start to look at the lands differently, and have some of those conversations, and honour some of those people, then that would be a good start,” he told Radio Waatea.

Blood & Dirt, Davidson says, takes a comprehensive look at how prison labor contributed to the development of New Zealand and its Pacific territories.

Jared Davidson's book Blood & Dirt. (Supplied)

The narrative spans from the Hohi mission station in the Bay of Islands to expansive forest plantations, and even extends to the corridors of Parliament.

Davidson says he hopes it challenges readers to expand their understanding beyond the walls of 19th- and early 20th-century prisons and recognize the pivotal role that penal labour played in shaping the nation.