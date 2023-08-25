Alcohol reform bill applauded as liquor stores face new opening restrictions

Communities who have tried to prevent liquor stores opening say they have struggled to be heard under the current licensing system. (Supplied)

Alcohol reform lobbyists are celebrating after the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Community Participation) Amendment Bill was passed into law last night, while at the same time lamenting the omission of Te Tiriti o Waitangi within the legislation.

After the third reading in Parliament yesterday, the Bill’s passage under urgency should be hailed as a significant advancement in the ongoing battle against alcohol-related harm according to Rebecca Williams, the Acting Executive Director of Alcohol Healthwatch.

“It has been a long time coming and another hard-fought battle.” Williams stated.

Central to the legislation is the removal of the appeal provisions of Local Alcohol Policies (LAPs). The provisions have historically enabled those with “vested interests and deep pockets” to thwart community plans to reduce the number of bottle shops in their area, by bogging councils down in lengthy legal battles, Williams says.

“The law currently isn’t achieving its goal to minimize alcohol-related harm,” she said.

Green Party drug harm reduction spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick said the bill's success was a direct result of community campaigning over the issue "including most recently with the Greens nearly two year campaign for my Alcohol Harm Minimisation Bill". (Dean Purcell/NZME)

The detrimental impacts of alcohol are “grossly disadvantaged by the current legal framework.” she added.

Health Coalition Aotearoa (HCA) also applauded the legislation’s passage. Professor Boyd Swinburn, HCA co-chair, indicated that the Bill would help curb the estimated 7 billion dollars of damage alcohol has on health, society, and law enforcement, each year.

“For too long people have had no way to make their communities healthier by reducing the number of cheap alcohol outlets which are swamping many disadvantaged neighbourhoods,” Swinburn said.

“It was virtually impossible for Councils to adopt the Local Alcohol Policy that they had developed with their communities because of the need to fight appeals from the alcohol industry,” added HCA Rōpū Apārangi Waipiro (Alcohol expert panel) member Professor Jennie Connor.

Green MP Chloe Swarbrick had originally championed even more robust reforms, encompassing a prohibition on alcohol advertising in sports arenas or for sports sponsorship.

The government claims it sculpted the current, more restricted bill, in hopes of ensuring its passage ahead of the election.

Swarbrick said the bill’s success was a direct result of community campaigning over the issue “including most recently with the Greens nearly two year campaign for my Alcohol Harm Minimisation Bill”.

The Greens welcomed the government’s removal of the bill’s special appeals process.

“To be crystal clear, this does not remove the right to judicial appeals ... It simply revokes a special, unique right for alcohol sellers to tie up Local Alcohol Policies progressing - there’s no similar provision for sellers of tobacco, vapes, pokies or any other form of social harm.”

As the changes are hailed, all groups say there’s more to accomplish in subsequent legislation, notably the inclusion of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in regulations.

“125 submissions on the Bill raised concern about the absence of Te Tiriti in alcohol legislation.” said Dr Karen Wright, the Rōpū Apaarangi Waipiro co-chair.

Central to new legislation is the removal of the appeal provisions of Local Alcohol Policies (LAPs). The provisions have historically enabled those with “vested interests and deep pockets” to thwart community plans to reduce the number of bottle shops in their area, by bogging councils down in lengthy legal battles, Rebecca Williams, the Acting Executive Director of Alcohol Healthwatch says.

“It is critical for Te Tiriti o Waitangi to be embedded in alcohol legislation, not just in its objectives but in all its processes, to ensure that legislation provides appropriate authority and protection for Māori whānau, hapū, iwi and hapori.”

Professor Connor added the group’s mahi wasn’t done to get Aotearoa inline with international standards.

“We need to act to reduce the affordability of alcohol and alcohol marketing which also push up the level of consumption in Aotearoa as recommended by the World Health Organisation.” Connor said.

The alcohol reform is among multiple legislative changes, including the government’s Three Waters reforms and RMA amendments, being expedited ahead of the forthcoming election on October 14.

National and Act voted against the alcohol reforms and has vowed to overturn Three Waters should it be elected to government in October.