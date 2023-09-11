Businessman recreates Ōmata Stockade

John Matthews says settlers often brought horses into the courtyard when they sought refuge in the stockade. (Robin Martin, RNZ)

A Taranaki businessman and arts patron is putting the finishing touches to a life-sized replica of the Ōmata Stockade on the outskirts of New Plymouth.

Built in 1860, the original military defence post was the only one of about 60 in Taranaki constructed entirely by Pākehā settlers.

The two bastions of the replica stockade, with their sweeping views over Waireka farmland, are visible from State Highway 45.

It is about 2km from where the original Ōmata Stockade was erected on the ancient Ngāturi pa site.

The man behind the project, John Matthews, said the 20mx10m replica was true to the original.

“It’s accurate to within millimetres because we got the original drawings - copies of the original drawings - produced by the British Army.

“It was built mostly by the settlers, but it was occupied by both settlers and by the army, British Army.”

The bastions enjoy commanding views over the Waireka farmland. (Robin Martin, RNZ)

Designed initially to provide refuge for Pākehā farmers, the stockade became a base for militia and regular soldiers in the First Taranaki War.

Matthews, who made his money in bitumen, said the project was a personal “folly”.

“It just seemed an interesting thing to do. It’s a part of history, an important part of history, in the Ōmata area where settlers and Māori had a lot of tension.”

There are dozens of 'loopholes' around the stockade to fire muskets from. (Robin Martin, RNZ)

We climbed up into a bastion and checked out one of the numerous firing positions.

“It’s called a loophole and you’re on the inside being attacked by Māori on the outside and you’d fire your musket through this aperture here.”

The bastions and numerous loopholes were meant for whoever was inside to cover all four walls of the stockade.

John Matthews and Rob Green. (Robin Martin, RNZ)

Matthews said he liaised with hapū before the building began more than a decade ago.

“It’s a question of being respectful and we were respectful to Māori and they’ve been always respectful to us.”

Keith Manukonga was Ngāti Tairi hapū chair at the time.

He said they had no problem with the replica stockade.

“We’ve still got our pā we can take our people to and show them examples, so all this is a true, authentic example [of a stockade] so there’s no issue with us.”

Manukonga was also involved in building a replica pā site on a hillside opposite the stockade.

The replica Ōmata Stockade has been built using a copy of the original plans. (Robin Martin, RNZ)

Heritage Taranaki secretary Rob Green said up to 70 militia and regular troops were crammed into the Ōmata Stockade at the height of the First Taranaki War.

“I think it would’ve been pretty tense although people were coming and going.

“I mean this was a place of shelter when you were under serious attack, but in my memory, there was nothing really serious, no serious attempt to attack this place.

“There were shots fired from across the road, from a pā site across the road.”

Heritage Taranaki secretary Rob Green says the replica stockade could become an invaluable teaching tool. (Robin Martin, RNZ)

Green said the replica would be an invaluable tool in helping to understand an important part of Taranaki history.

“The pain is still there for many people and it’s hardly surprising, but given that local history and New Zealand history are now compulsory in the curriculum then the appetite for actually seriously looking at what happened in our local area I believe is growing all the time.”

Matthews - who lost his own home and irreplaceable art collection to a fire a decade ago - was installing a sprinkler system at the stockade before planning to fit it out with 1860s memorabilia.

Meanwhile, the Ōmata Stockade will feature in Taranaki Heritage Month in October.

