Jason Momoa throws his support behind te Hīkoi mō te Tiriti

Hollywood star Jason Momoa has appealed to his 16.7 million Instagram followers to help “our Māori whānau in Aotearoa”.

The plea, coming less than 24 hours out from the hīkoi converging on Parliament, is the latest in a swathe of global support for the protest against the Treaty Principles bill, which ramped up over the weekend.

Sharing Te Ao Māori News’ Instagram reel of Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke leading a haka in Pāremata, Momoa called on others around the world to step up and voice their support for te iwi Māori.

Various instances of the video have been viewed hundreds of millions of times since the haka on Thursday, sparking global attention for te Hīkoi mō te Tiriti.

“They are fighting for their rights, their culture and their coming generations.

“Our Māori cousins have given us so much, from some of the best Pasifika films and actors to overwhelming support on our own ‘āina at Mauna Kea."

He directed followers to a link to the Action Station petition against the Treaty Principles bill, which has been signed 113,000 times as of 10:45am on Monday.

“Let’s return the favor. Mahalo and aloha e te iwi."