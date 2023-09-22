Phoenix Karaka new Silver Ferns vice-captain

Phoenix Karaka (Tainui) is the new vice-captain of the Silver Ferns.

The 58-cap defender’s appointment was announced on Friday morning by Netball New Zealand.

Karaka will support Ameliaranne Ekenasio, who has retained her captaincy of the team.

“Ameliaranne and Phoenix are both experienced campaigners, have great leadership qualities and are well-equipped to take the Silver Ferns forward while leading from the front,” coach Dame Noeline Taurua said.

Karaka replaces previous vice-captain Gina Crampton, who is taking an extended break from netball following the world cup.

The appointments are for the remainder of the 2023 international programme.

Karaka has attended three netball world cups and has captaincy experience with the Mystics. She took time out from the Ferns to have her first child in 2021.

Ekenasio also had 18 months away from the game following the birth of her second child, reclaiming the captaincy in 2022.

“The two mums were elected following a team and management vote,” Netball New Zealand said.

They will lead the Ferns in the upcoming three-test series against England and four-test Constellation Cup against Australia.