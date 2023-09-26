Māori theatre and circus collide to wow global audiences

A cast and crew of 17 will fly to Canada next month to premiere Te Tangi a te Tūī (The Song of the Tūī). (Supplied)

A unique combination of Māori theatre, te reo Māori, and circus performance, is set to make a global debut in Canada next month.

Created by influential indigenous theatre figures Tainui Tukiwaho and Amber Curreen, Te Tangi a te Tūī, (The Song of the Tūī) draws inspiration from the calls of the native bird, while exploring themes of change, loss, and renewal amid colonial influence.

The production blends traditional Māori performance with captivating circus acrobatics, promising an immersive experience.

A team of seventeen cast and crew members will fly to Canada next month to premiere the work at The Cultch in Vancouver, ahead of an NZ debut in 2024.

“Touring internationally is always fun but where we are going and who we are performing to is what really matters,” director and co-writer Tainui Tukiwaho says.

“When we tour to Canada our primary desire is to engage with and work with tangata whenua. That is the exchange that makes the travel worth it.”

Tukiwaho explains the narrative draws from his teenage experiences and what he learned about the tūī during that time.

“I was told that no one alive had heard the true song of the tūī and that concept remained with me all these years,” he says.

“The fading of the tūī's song parallels the forces of loss and regeneration of te reo Māori. This show combines kaupapa Māori and cirque theatre to create an evocative narrative of love and loss between Māori, Patupairehe, and the natural world facing colonial impact.”

'Te Tangi a te Tūī,' a unique combination of Māori theatre, te reo Māori, and circus performance, will make its global debut at the birthplace of Cirque Du Soleil. (Supplied)

Producer Rachael Dubois says there’s a thrill for the cast and crew in premiering this unique work from Aotearoa at what is the birthplace of Cirque Du Soleil.

“Canada is a country that leads globally in contemporary circus. We are looking forward to meeting First Nations audiences and artists in Vancouver and exchanging stories and culture,” she says.

“The fact that an audience can immerse in both te reo Māori and the gravity-defying cirque performances means the show is a feast for eyes, ears, and soul,” she says.

The premiere of Te Tangi a te Tūī at The Cultch in Vancouver runs from October 19 to 29, 2023.

The New Zealand season will take place at Te Pou Theatre in Tāmaki Makaurau from March 1-10, 2024.