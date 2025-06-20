Review: Tāne Rore – A celebration of Matariki, Māori masculinity and legacy

Watching one of our great Indigenous actors, George Henare, recite poems by renowned Māori writers and dance to the classic tune He Putiputi Pai in the new stage show Tāne Rore, you quickly realise this is a truly magical theatre experience - one that may not come around again.

At 79, Henare - who has built a legendary career with unforgettable performances on stage and screen, from Shakespeare to Once Were Warriors - leads a play at Auckland’s Basement Theatre that delves into the complexities of being Māori and male. From confronting criticisms of having “scribbles on one’s face” to grieving the loss of a brother, this show explores identity through haka, contemporary dance, poem recitals, poignant monologues, and humorous skits.

Eleven-year-old Nātana Mika holds his own in Tāne Rore. Photo / Aroha Awarau

What makes Tāne Rore particularly powerful is that Henare is not just the shining star - he is the tuakana, harvesting the next generation of Māori performers. Sharing the stage with talented under-25-year old actors Poroaki Merritt-McDonald, Luke Orbell, Tohu Edwards, and 11-year-old Nātana Mika (a star in the making, already with a leading role in the feature film Ka Whawhai Tonu), we witness a beautiful moment of intergenerational artistry. Seeing Nātana, and the rest of the young cast, hold their own alongside an acting giant like Henare was truly moving. As Matariki rises, so too does the mana of a rangatira of Māori performance - guiding and inspiring the future.

Attacked by seagulls scene, with Nātana Mika centre stage. From left: Luke Orbell, Poroaki Merritt-McDonald and Tohu Edwards. Photo / Aroha Awarau

The show embraces all facets of what it means to be Māori and male - from traditional masculinity to takatāpui (queer identity), from deep emotional truths to lighthearted anecdotes, like Nātana’s hilarious story about being attacked by “ugly-as seagulls.” Director Jason Te Mete captures these stories with authenticity and heart, weaving in tributes to well-known Māori men who have made significant contributions to Aotearoa - icons like Hone Tuwhare, Sir Howard Morrison, Cliff Curtis, and even musician Teeks and artist Mr G.

Te Mete shatters stereotypes, portraying Māori men as multifaceted and deeply complex - far beyond the face tattoos or the “Jake the Muss” caricatures often seen in film, TV and mainstream media. Māori men are fathers, brothers, husbands. Māori men are loving. Māori men can be gay. Māori men are masculine. Māori men are strong. These positive messages resonate far beyond our culture - they are universal.

Centre: Nātana Mika. From left: Luke Orbell, Poroaki Merritt-McDonald, and Tohu Edwards. Photo / Aroha Awarau

Tāne Rore is part of the HAU Festival, an event produced by Te Mete’s company, Tuatara Collective, showcasing captivating Indigenous and LGBTQIA2+ stories. Te Mete says he started the festival to pay it forward, giving Māori storytellers a platform to create something new, original, and meaningful. With Tāne Rore, he has undoubtedly achieved that.

Tāne Rore is on now until 21 June at The Basement Theatre in Auckland. HAU Festival concludes at The Basement on 28 June.