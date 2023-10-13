Fiji goods take priority at ‘Sweet and Me’ for Fijian Language Week

Nestled in the vibrant suburb of Onehunga, Auckland, ‘Sweet and Me’ is not just another bakery; it’s a tribute to the flavors and traditions of Fiji.

The establishment has been winning the hearts and palates of locals and visitors with its array of traditional Fijian baked goods, including cakes, muffins and coffee.

Owned by a Fijian baker, Sweet and Me is on a mission to bring a taste of Fiji to the people of Aotearoa.

The proud owner Bertrand Jang, is passionate about sharing the rich culinary heritage of Fiji.

Want a coffee mixed with Koko? Sweet and Me has it.

The bakery draws inspiration from Fijian recipes, offering Pacific-inspired treats that reflect the spirit of the islands.

Among the delectable offerings, the Kasava cake has become a favorite, and in honor of Fijian Language Week, the shop has embraced an all-Fijian theme.

But it’s the coconut buns, a brioche cooked in coconut cream, that steal the store show.

As Bertrand Jang puts it, “Can’t go wrong with Panipopo or even coconut.”

Jang’s journey from Fiji to Aotearoa has been marked by his love for baking.

The treats is the first thing you see when you waltz on in.

After moving to Aotearoa at the age of 19, he discovered his passion for baking and decided to turn it into a business.

He talked about how the idea actually began.

“It started with my best friend, Elizabeth, over a bottle of tequila one Saturday evening.

I said, ‘Lizzy, I want to open up a cakery,’ and she replied, ‘Yes, let’s go!’ We booked our flights to Rarotonga, went for a holiday, came back, and started the work.”

In addition to the pastries and cakes, ‘Sweet and Me’ offers a unique chocolate sauce made from Pacific cacao beans, a product exclusive to the bakery.

Mama Salu knows all about adding Koko to your coffee.

Jang’s creativity shines through as he describes what makes it authentically theirs.

“Koko is one of our golden products here.

We’ve broken down the koko differently and mixed it in with coconut cream, coconut milk, condensed milk, and made it into a syrupy consistency that’s pourable and easy to work with.”

The store has gained a loyal following, including former NRL player Jerry Seuseu, who couldn’t resist the temptation of their coconut cream pie and coffee.

He praises the bakery’s authenticity, Pacifica foods, and the use of koko in their coffee, calling it “next level.”

Former NRL player now New Zealand Warriors well-being manager loves their award winning pineapple - coconut Pie.

While Jang didn’t speak Fijian during his time in Fiji, his move to Aotearoa prompted him to take Fijian language classes through the Centre of Pacific Languages.

He now proudly incorporates the language and culture into his business.

Jang has plans to expand his business by launching an event catering service in the coming future, bringing the flavours of Fiji to even more across Aotearoa.

For more information on ‘Sweet and Me’ head over to this website.