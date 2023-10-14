Rangatahi votes maybe key for Tāmaki Makaurau electorate.

No matter what happens this election, Peeni Henare may still get into government under Labour as he sits at 14th on its list.

Cabinet minister Henare has held his seat for three previous elections and wants a fourth term.

Te Pāti Māori’s Takutai Tarsh Kemp is on her first run and is hoping to get across the line by securing a majority of South Auckland voters.

She has a huge involvement in her community as the chief executive of Manurewa Marae and the director of Hip Hop International New Zealand.

Darleen Tana from the Green Party, who is 13th on its list, sees a chance for Tāmaki Makaurau to have more than one MP if things go well.

In the debate on Whakaata Māori, the four candidates, including Hinurewa Te Tau from the National Party, all agreed that getting young people to vote could be the key to winning the election in Tāmaki Makaurau.

They also all thought that giving money back to voters was a good idea but they didn’t agree on the best way to do it.

