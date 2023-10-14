Te Tai Tonga: upset or expected result?

Are the tides changing in the Te Tai Tonga electorate? Or will it remain in the hands of Labour?

The electorate has been Rino Tirikatene’s for more than a decade. But the second-time candidate for Te Pāti Māori, Tākuta Ferris, could be the throne holder by the end of the election night, thanks to the percentage of undecided voters that were polled for the candidates’ Whakatau 2023 debate.

But it could be Ferris’ only way to have the undecided in his favour, as Tirikatene is still the top preferred candidate.

It’s a tall task to get a big swing of the votes his way but Ferris’ passion has shone through in recent weeks, particularly during the Māori policy debate on Three’s The Hui.

Ferris advocated his party’s policies well and kept his comments clear about questions asked by moderator and host Julian Wilcox on Te Tiriti, healthcare and other topics, and held his own alongside an experienced side of candidates including Labour’s Willie Jackson and NZ First’s Shane Jones.

The Massey University lecturer secured just over 7,000 votes in the 2020 election but Ferris welcomes the challenge to try to dethrone Tirikatene this time.

While the number five list MP Ferris is in the process of making a name for himself, the Tirikatene surname is synonymous with politics and Te Tai Tonga. Rino has decades of experience in politics and ministerial portfolios and is also 21st on the party list.

Other candidates include Rebecca Robin for Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis and independent Geoffrey Fuimaono Puhi.

Has Ferris done enough to win another electorate under Te Pāti Māori? Or will Irikatene continue to reign?



