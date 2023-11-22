Hutt City Council votes to establish Māori ward

Hutt City nayor Campbell Barry says a dedicated Māori councillor is a progression of the work the council has made in its relationship with its Māori community.

Councillors voted to introduce a Māori ward for the 2025 local government election, the latest in a number of local authorities to do so in 2023 and taking the number of councils with Māori wards well beyond two-thirds of the total across the country.

A Māori ward councillor would have a particular responsibility to represent people of Māori descent alongside mana whenua and also to act in the best interests of the city.

Barry says it is an example of the Council’s ongoing commitment to bring Māori voices into the decision-making process in Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai (Lower Hutt).

“Over recent years we have been focused on deepening our relationship with our mana whenua partners and Māori across our city. Establishing a Māori ward is the right next step to deepen and build on what we’ve done so far.

“I look forward to seeing a Māori ward councillor around the council table from 2025, and to work with them and our mana Whenua partners to advance the wellbeing of Māori and all those who live in our city.”

Vote welcomed by mana whenua

The decision today received full support from mana whenua within the council’s territory, Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika, Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira, Wellington Tenths Trust, Palmerston North Māori Reserve Trust and Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa ki Te Upoko o Te Ika a Māui.

Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa ki te Upoko o te Ika a Māui chair Kura Moeahu, said the decision has been a long time coming.

“One hundred and forty-six years and the beauty of it is that councils come and go, but mana whenua will always be here irrespective of the changes of council and so it’s important for us to not only act in the best interests of mana whenua but the best interests of everyone.”

Taranaki Whānui trustee Matiu Jennings said he was heartened by the vote.

“There have been many times mana whenua have had to be pragmatic and have made many concessions because they were not at the council table.

“Today, I’m really, really happy. I look forward to the evolution of this conversation. We all hold the same responsibilities to secure the future for our people in this takiwā (region).”

‘A step in the right direction’

Helmut Modlick, Tumu Whakarae of Ngāti Toa welcomed the decision but warned it a Māori ward is not the extent of the council’s obligations to Māori.

“Ngāti Toa supports the establishment of Māori wards as a step in the right direction to strengthen the voice of Māori in the governance of our community. That said, we are also very clear that such wards do not represent, nor should they replace the Tiriti partnership between mana whenua and kāwanatanga at the local level.”

Palmerston North Māori Reserve Trust chair Liz Mellish was thrilled by the decision, and said it was a positive move by the council.

“I go back to the deal that rangatira Te Whare Pouri and Honiana Te Puni made in 1839 on Pito-one beach. On his death bed, Te Wharepōuri said “After I have gone, be good to my Māori people and my European people. Let the thunder of your voice reach me in the spirit land.”

Hutt City becomes the third council in 2023 to adopt Māori wards in the Wellington region ahead of the next election, with Wellington Regional Council and Kāpiti Coast earlier this month voting in favour, joining Wellington City, Horowhenua District, Porirua City and Masterton District who all had Māori wards at the 2022 election.

Other councils to vote for Māori wards this year include Thames-Coromandel District, Hauraki District, Central Hawkes Bay District, Western Bay of Plenty District and Whanganui District. Auckland, Waitomo District and Kaikōura District. However, all voted against establishing dedicated Māori wards for the 2025 election.