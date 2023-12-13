‘Our Ngāpuhi people are culturally bankrupt’ - Auckland event organiser

Penetaui Kleskovic (Te Aupouri, Muriwhenua) is the lead for the Ngāpuhi ki Tāmaki event this Saturday, and says “A lot of Ngāpuhi people are culturally bankrupt.”

“Given that 60-odd per cent of the population of Ngāpuhi live in South Auckland, the majority of them are dislocated from their marae and their culture.”

The annual event will be hosting well over 1,000 Ngāpuhi descendants in Manukau this Saturday where whānau will learn waiata, haka, and the history of their iwi.

Kleskovic says that as the largest iwi in the country, Ngāpuhi includes much of Auckland and isn’t limited to the Northland region. “Tāmaki is Ngāpuhi,” he says.

“It was the regions that built the cities. The cities never had any resources. All of the Kauri trees, and the urban migration in the 1960s and the 1970s of people from the north, and from other regions throughout Aotearoa, who moved to the cities and essentially found themselves there.”

“We have kōrero from Rerenga Wairua ki Tāmaki,” event director Tasha Hohaia says,.

“We have the Bombays, and we have the Pūriri trees… Our people are everywhere and we want to love and look after our people wherever they are.”

Kleshkovic is confident that it will be a memorable experience for all whānau members who attend, especially those doing so for the first time.

“They can expect that we’re going to portray our tupuna in such a way that it’s going to be relevant and interesting, especially for young families who I hope will find the motivation to share it with the children rather than some ancient relic like the bone of a dinosaur.”